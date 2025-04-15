EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The 'Definitive Proof' JFK 'Lone Gunman' Lee Harvey Oswald Really Was a Patsy — 'He Thought He was There to SAVE the President!'
Lee Harvey Oswald was "completely innocent" of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
A presidential historian told us he has the paperwork to prove the man accused of the murder was set up by the U.S. government.
For decades, the official story has been that Oswald was the so-called "Lone Gunman" who shot and killed Kennedy from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas.
But former US Navy intelligence major turned historian Ralph Ganis told Radar Oswald was a "patsy."
According to Ganis, before that fateful day in 1963, Oswald had been dishonorably discharged from the Marine Corps. He had been desperately trying to get that reversed ever since.
Ganis contends a secret government mercenary group, originally formed to covertly eliminate foreign threats and leaders, was tasked with killing Kennedy, and positioned Oswald in Dallas before the shooting.
Oswald agreed to line the parade route in hopes of impressing military bigwigs who could re-establish his rank.
"He was manipulated by the people who were posing as the federal agents," Ganis told Radar. "He probably thought he was there to save the president, and that he was going to become a hero, and that would reverse his dishonorable discharge."
What Oswald didn't know was that he was singled out to actually be the fall guy – something he realized too late.
Ganis continued: "He thought he was working for the good guys. When he saw that the president had been shot, he panicked. He realized he had been set up."
Oswald denied any responsibility for the killing; however, he would never get his day in court. Just two days after his capture, Oswald was fatally shot by local nightclub owner Jack Ruby on live television in the basement of Dallas Police Headquarters.
Many still contend it was to shut him up.
Ganis further revealed the Warren Commission's conclusion that Oswald acted alone was all part of the plan.
In his explosive book, The Skorzeny Papers: Evidence for the Plot to Kill JFK he wrote: "The Warren Commission was not created to find the answer to the JFK murder but to deflect attention away from all the intelligence and operational links to the assassination.
"Mountains of documents were created to confuse, mislead and divert attention away from the true conspiracy that was linked to a covert paramilitary network operating in Dallas."
According to Ganis, Kennedy was about to be linked to a Russian prostitute – something that would not only embarrass him but also a nation at the height of the Cold War.
So Kennedy's own inner circle, a group known as the National Command Authority, activated the secret mercenary force.
The recent release of over 80,000 documents on the John F. Kennedy assassination investigation seems to have added credibility to the claims.
Some of the papers exposed the federal government's attempts to conceal a notorious French "terrorist," Jean René Souètre, as a potential co-conspirator in the case.
Ganis believes Souètre was the actual person to pull the trigger and kill Kennedy – at the order of that National Command Authority.
"The people at the top who knew about (the mercenaries) thought that they would spare the president this embarrassment and spare the nation the knowledge of this error and this catastrophe," Ganis concluded.
He continued: "These guys, they didn’t want to do it. They had to do it to stop the release of the information. This prostitution ring involved lobbyists, congressman, senators. This was extensive. It would have brought down the halls of government."