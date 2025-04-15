EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The 'Definitive Proof' JFK 'Lone Gunman' Lee Harvey Oswald Really Was a Patsy — 'He Thought He was There to SAVE the President!'

For decades, the official story has been that Oswald was the so-called "Lone Gunman" who shot and killed Kennedy from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas.

But former US Navy intelligence major turned historian Ralph Ganis told Radar Oswald was a "patsy."

According to Ganis, before that fateful day in 1963, Oswald had been dishonorably discharged from the Marine Corps. He had been desperately trying to get that reversed ever since.

Ganis contends a secret government mercenary group, originally formed to covertly eliminate foreign threats and leaders, was tasked with killing Kennedy, and positioned Oswald in Dallas before the shooting.

Oswald agreed to line the parade route in hopes of impressing military bigwigs who could re-establish his rank.

"He was manipulated by the people who were posing as the federal agents," Ganis told Radar. "He probably thought he was there to save the president, and that he was going to become a hero, and that would reverse his dishonorable discharge."