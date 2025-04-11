EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: CIA's Secret Oswald Files – The 180-Page Dossier That 'Prove' Gunman Was 'Agency's Boy'… With Dozens of Operatives Tied to Rifleman Before JFK Slaying
Shocking newly revealed evidence tying alleged John F. Kennedy killer Lee Harvey Oswald to the Central Intelligence Agency leaves little doubt the president's assassination was a coordinated hit and not the act of a lone madman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disturbing disclosures came after President Donald Trump's mandated release of 80,000 pages of declassified assassination records 62 years after that dark day in Dallas.
Sources revealed the CIA had Oswald under intense surveillance in the weeks and months before the assassination, and that the agency's former director John McCone lied to the Warren Commission about the agency's relationship with the onetime U.S. Marine.
The documents show no fewer than 47 CIA case officers and agency associates were in contact with and reporting on Oswald while he was in New Orleans in the summer of 1963, passing out leaflets James Jesus Angleton on behalf of the Fair Play for Cuba Committee.
In fact, the full trove of declassified files shows infamous CIA spy hunter James Jesus Angleton – who ran counterintelligence at the agency from 1959 until 1974 – had a 180-page dossier about Oswald sitting on his desk ONE WEEK before Kennedy made his ill-fated trip to Dallas.
"This raises the question: was the CIA incredibly, atrociously incompetent when it comes to Lee Harvey Oswald, or was Angleton actually running an operation involving Oswald?" asked renowned JFK assassination researcher Jefferson Morley.
As the world knows, Oswald defected to the Soviet Union in November 1959.
He returned to the U.S. in 1962, settled in Dallas with a Russian wife named Marina, and took a job with the Texas School Book Depository.
His sympathies centered on Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, whose communist regime had taken power three years earlier.
Oswald even traveled to New Orleans in the summer of 1963 to campaign against U.S. government attacks on Cuba.
"The files show that Cuban student activists in a group called Directorio Revolucionario Estudiantil were funded out of the CIA's Miami station and in direct contact with Oswald during that time period," noted lawyer Larry Schnapf, who sued the Biden administration for release of the JFK files – but the case was never resolved before Trump's actions rendered the suit irrelevant.
He added: "The CIA was regularly receiving updates on him and the Cubans very obviously saw him as a tool for manipulation, given his past as an alleged defector. In fact, the CIA was all over him."
Around the same time, former Eastern Airlines pilot David Ferrie – who had covertly flown CIA gun-running missions into Cuba during the early 1950s – was working with FBI agent turned New Orleans private eye Guy Bannister and attorney G. Wray Gill to exonerate local Mafia capo Carlos Marcello.
Marcello had been hit with a federal fraud charge brought by Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and felt double-crossed after helping deliver JFK the 1960 election.
Pilot Ferrie – who knew Oswald from the age of 15 through the New Orleans Civil Air Patrol – had operated a camp outside the Big Easy for training Cuban exiles for the botched 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion.
Witnesses reported often seeing Oswald and Ferrie together at private investigator Bannister's office.
Oswald was also seen with Ferrie when the pilot chillingly described how to kill Kennedy in a crossfire.
Sources said all three men – Ferrie, Bannister and Marcello – had vowed to kill Kennedy at one point or another.
Marcello wanted revenge on Attorney General RFK for his assaults on the Mafia.
Ferrie wanted payback for JFK withdrawing support for his Cuban exile brigade in 1961. And Bannister believed the president's recent peace overtures to the Soviet Union would result in the destruction of America.
"Everyone had a motive," declared lawyer Schnapf, saying all of them wanted Castro gone and believed JFK was undermining that goal by secretly seeking some sort of détente with the Cuban dictator.
He added: "In the fall of 1963, the Cuban exiles and their CIA handlers in Miami learned that Kennedy was back-channel communicating with Castro through a French reporter named Jean Daniel.
"Daniel was meeting with Castro on Kennedy's behalf on the very day the president was assassinated. That's not a coincidence."
Experts also say the files show the CIA photographed Oswald in Mexico City in late September and early October 1963 as he sought a Cuban visa from the Soviet Embassy there.
"What are the odds of a dyslexic 24-year-old high school dropout coming into contact with all of these CIA agents and CIA-backed revolutionaries on his own if the agency wasn't somehow involved and he wasn't being handled by someone within the government?" pondered Schnapf. "I'll tell you – they're astronomical."
Schnapf added it's far more likely that mobster Marcello funded the JFK operation as vengeance for the Justice Department attacking the Mafia, and he let rogue agents from the CIA's Miami station and military-trained Cuban exiles handle it.
"The idea is the operational guys out of Miami knew how to pull off an assassination and then cover it up with a patsy whose communist leanings would point the finger back at Castro," Schnapf told RadarOnline.com.
He went on: "Oswald would be framed and (Lyndon) Johnson would be pressured to invade Cuba. Marcello would get back his confiscated casinos, as well as revenge for his fraud charge. The other guys would be rid of Castro and free Cuba.
"Everyone thought they would get what they wanted – even if it didn't work out that way."