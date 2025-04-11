EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: CIA's Secret Oswald Files – The 180-Page Dossier That 'Prove' Gunman Was 'Agency's Boy'… With Dozens of Operatives Tied to Rifleman Before JFK Slaying

The documents show no fewer than 47 CIA case officers and agency associates were in contact with and reporting on Oswald while he was in New Orleans in the summer of 1963, passing out leaflets James Jesus Angleton on behalf of the Fair Play for Cuba Committee.

In fact, the full trove of declassified files shows infamous CIA spy hunter James Jesus Angleton – who ran counterintelligence at the agency from 1959 until 1974 – had a 180-page dossier about Oswald sitting on his desk ONE WEEK before Kennedy made his ill-fated trip to Dallas.

"This raises the question: was the CIA incredibly, atrociously incompetent when it comes to Lee Harvey Oswald, or was Angleton actually running an operation involving Oswald?" asked renowned JFK assassination researcher Jefferson Morley.

As the world knows, Oswald defected to the Soviet Union in November 1959.

He returned to the U.S. in 1962, settled in Dallas with a Russian wife named Marina, and took a job with the Texas School Book Depository.