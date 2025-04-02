After President Trump released a slew of newly unclassified files and documents related to the JFK assassination, the special Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets was formed to investigate.

On Tuesday, the panel, of which Boebert is a part, welcomed several Kennedy experts to share their own updated theories – including Oliver, who directed the 1991 Oscar-nominated film JFK, which presented several conspiracy theories related to the president's murder.

After waiting patiently for her turn to grill the guests, Boebert immediately went after Oliver, and said: "Mr. Stone, you wrote a book accusing LBJ of being involved in the killing of President Kennedy. Do these most recent releases confirm or negate your initial charge...being involved in the assassination of President Kennedy."

A confused look poured over the director's face as he tried to reasonably respond: "No, I didn't. If you look closely at the film, there's no — it accuses President Johnson of part, being part of, complicit in, a cover-up of the case, but not in the assassination itself, which I don't know."

Clearly struggling to make sense of the question, fellow panel speaker and journalist Jefferson Morley interrupted to tell Boebert: "I think you're confusing Mr. Oliver Stone with Mr. Roger Stone."

That Stone authored the 2013 book The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ.

Morley continued: "It's Roger Stone who implicated LBJ in the assassination of the president. It's not my friend Oliver Stone."