EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Useless' JFK Assassination Hearing — After Rep Lauren Boebert Confused 'Conspiracy Theory Loon' Oliver Stone With Disgraced Lobbyist During Congress Testimony
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been savaged on social media after confusing famed director Oliver Stone with political consultant Roger Stone, RadarOnline.com can report, during a heavily anticipated House hearing on new information relating to the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
For many, it was the only exciting moment in an otherwise disappointing event.
After President Trump released a slew of newly unclassified files and documents related to the JFK assassination, the special Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets was formed to investigate.
On Tuesday, the panel, of which Boebert is a part, welcomed several Kennedy experts to share their own updated theories – including Oliver, who directed the 1991 Oscar-nominated film JFK, which presented several conspiracy theories related to the president's murder.
After waiting patiently for her turn to grill the guests, Boebert immediately went after Oliver, and said: "Mr. Stone, you wrote a book accusing LBJ of being involved in the killing of President Kennedy. Do these most recent releases confirm or negate your initial charge...being involved in the assassination of President Kennedy."
A confused look poured over the director's face as he tried to reasonably respond: "No, I didn't. If you look closely at the film, there's no — it accuses President Johnson of part, being part of, complicit in, a cover-up of the case, but not in the assassination itself, which I don't know."
Clearly struggling to make sense of the question, fellow panel speaker and journalist Jefferson Morley interrupted to tell Boebert: "I think you're confusing Mr. Oliver Stone with Mr. Roger Stone."
That Stone authored the 2013 book The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ.
Morley continued: "It's Roger Stone who implicated LBJ in the assassination of the president. It's not my friend Oliver Stone."
A humbled Boebert, realizing her mistake, backpedaled: "I may have misinterpreted that, and I apologize for that..."
She tried to recover and resume her questioning, stumblingly stating: "But there seems to be some alluding of, like you said, incompetence or some sort of involvement there on the back end," before pausing and eventually conceding: "Sorry, I'm going to move on."
Critics on X were not as willing to move on, with many bashing her seeming unpreparedness.
One person tweeted: "This was one hearing on which she had done some homework. It's sad that she read the wrong chapters."
Another added: "She’s clearly out of her league and looks like an idiot as usual."
While one person reasoned: "If only she felt the cringe and shame most of us would feel if we were so wrongly self-confident yet stupid at the same time."
Justin Bieber Meltdown Latest: Troubled Singer Drops Massive Hint About MORE Tensions in Hailey Bieber Marriage after His Nightmarish Livestream Shocked Fans
The faux pas seemed to be the highlight of what otherwise was called by viewers: "The biggest waste of time EVER for a hearing."
The distinguished guests pushed their own conspiracy theories, as panelists used their time to critique unrelated initiatives like DOGE. It wasn't until the end that Oliver dropped a bombshell accusation that tNBC has a secret video that shows Lee Harvey Oswald was actually on the ground in Dallas, standing near Kennedy's vehicle at the moment of the shooting.
Oliver testified: "I saw a film of potentially Oswald watching the motorcade go by, which means that he was downstairs at the time of the shooting, and that would be very interesting to see."
Oswald has long been singled out as Kennedy's killer. But after his own shocking assassination just two days later by nightclub owner Jack Ruby, conspiracy theories ran rampant that someone didn't want the then 24-year-old to talk to investigators.
While Stone on Tuesday admitted he couldn’t say for sure that the mystery man in the video was indeed Oswald, it certainly was "a man who looks like him."
A year after the assassination, the Warren Commission concluded that Oswald acted alone. Stone testified that a new investigation is now needed.
NBC has twice before refused attempts to release the alleged video, so Stone concluded his remarks by urging the task force to subpoena the network for the original film.
He slammed: "The American public should have a right to judge for itself who was standing there."