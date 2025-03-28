CIA Secret Files Bombshell: Truth About How Spy Agency Was Linked to JFK's Killing FINALLY Revealed — Including How it Was Infiltrated by Mossad

Damning details revealed in the declassified documents suggested deep-state operatives led by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and the CIA orchestrated the assassination – and framed Lee Harvey Oswald as the sole shooter.

Researcher Leon Wagner said: "I don't think there's any other way to view it. They killed him – they killed the president."

Insiders claimed the CIA and FBI had a grudge against JFK – and Hoover feared he would be replaced following the 1964 presidential election, in addition to arguing with Kennedy's demands to pursue the Mafia instead of communists.

Hoover additionally refused to investigate Oswald after JFK's assassination.