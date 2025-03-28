Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > John F Kennedy

CIA Secret Files Bombshell: Truth About How Spy Agency Was Linked to JFK's Killing FINALLY Revealed — Including How it Was Infiltrated by Mossad

Photo of John F. Kennedy.
Source: MEGA

Declassified files suggested the CIA and FBI worked together to kill the president.

Profile Image

March 28 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Newly declassified documents exposed a rogue plan from CIA agents who worked aggressively to thwart the investigation into President John F. Kennedy's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The recent dossier drop suggested intimidated witnesses were hesitant to reveal their personal accounts of what went down, implicating the culprits behind the tragedy, including one document stating a frightened individual sought "written agreements to ensure the safety of himself and his family."

Article continues below advertisement
john f kennedy affair lem billings jackie kennedy
Source: MEGA

JFK's desire to end the Cold War was said to play a factor in the assassination plan.

Article continues below advertisement

Damning details revealed in the declassified documents suggested deep-state operatives led by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and the CIA orchestrated the assassination – and framed Lee Harvey Oswald as the sole shooter.

Researcher Leon Wagner said: "I don't think there's any other way to view it. They killed him – they killed the president."

Insiders claimed the CIA and FBI had a grudge against JFK – and Hoover feared he would be replaced following the 1964 presidential election, in addition to arguing with Kennedy's demands to pursue the Mafia instead of communists.

Hoover additionally refused to investigate Oswald after JFK's assassination.

Article continues below advertisement
john f kennedy assassination j edgar hoover conspiracy theory
Source: MEGA

FBI director J. Edgar Hoover was said to fear he would be replaced after the 1964 election.

Article continues below advertisement

In a memo dated November 24, 1963, two days after Jack Ruby gunned down Oswald, Hoover wrote: "There is nothing further on the Oswald case except that he is dead."

Meanwhile, ousted CIA agent Allen Dulles, who was forced to resign by JFK after the botched Bay of Pigs invasion, believed JFK's olive branch to the Soviet Union would destroy the country.

Wagner added: "Kennedy was looking to end the Cold War, giving his famous Strategy of Peace address at American University just five months before his death.

"The hawks weren't going to have it. They wanted war with the Soviets."

Article continues below advertisement
Assistant Director W. Mark Felt of the Inspection Division, right, accompanied by his wife, left, (FBI) Director J. Edgar Hoover in 1967.
Source: MEGA

Hoover was said to recruit members of the Mob and former FBI agents to carry out the hit.

Article continues below advertisement

Other secret agency scandals included how a Watergate burglar was linked to covert ops and that the CIA had connections to Israel's spy agency Mossad.

Documents suggested the CIA connections even helped the Middle East nation build a nuclear weapon.

A CIA memo, dated August 1966, recommends a "certificate of distinction" for James McCord for leading a team that "conceived and developed" a method to "detect hidden technical listening devices."

Article continues below advertisement
john f kennedy papers truth conspiracy fbi president donald trump release order
Source: MEGA

Hoover did not pursue an investigation into shooter Lee Harvey Oswald after his death.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Photo of Donald Trump

Donald Trump Sparks Middle East War Fears as B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers Spotted Hurtling Toward 'Strike Base'

Split photo of Karoline Leavitt and Kaitlan Collins.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down CNN's Kaitlan Collins' Questioning Over War Texts Leak Scandal With Brutal Seven-Word Sentence

Article continues below advertisement

McCord was later named a security consultant for President Richard Nixon's re-election campaign – and was one of five arrested in 1972 for attempting to bug the Democratic National Committee's Washington D.C. headquarters in the Watergate complex.

Althought documents did not expose McCord's role in the JFK assassination investigation; he did serve four months behind bars for his part in the infamous Watergate break-in.

The unearthed records also revealed how Mossad – which worked with CIA counterintelligence chief James Jesus Angleton – recruited a US scientists to help Israel to develop a nuclear weapon.

One file stated: "There were indications of a liaison between CIA officials and Israeli intelligence representatives, suggesting a level of cooperation and information exchange regarding sensitive matters, including nuclear capabilities."

Documents also showed how the alarmed FBI was at odds with the CIA after discovering Mossad agents were gaining access to top-secret data, claiming "Israeli intelligence has sought to penetrate US scientific and political communities," before raising concerns about suspicious "cooperation."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.