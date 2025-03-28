CIA Secret Files Bombshell: Truth About How Spy Agency Was Linked to JFK's Killing FINALLY Revealed — Including How it Was Infiltrated by Mossad
Newly declassified documents exposed a rogue plan from CIA agents who worked aggressively to thwart the investigation into President John F. Kennedy's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The recent dossier drop suggested intimidated witnesses were hesitant to reveal their personal accounts of what went down, implicating the culprits behind the tragedy, including one document stating a frightened individual sought "written agreements to ensure the safety of himself and his family."
Damning details revealed in the declassified documents suggested deep-state operatives led by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and the CIA orchestrated the assassination – and framed Lee Harvey Oswald as the sole shooter.
Researcher Leon Wagner said: "I don't think there's any other way to view it. They killed him – they killed the president."
Insiders claimed the CIA and FBI had a grudge against JFK – and Hoover feared he would be replaced following the 1964 presidential election, in addition to arguing with Kennedy's demands to pursue the Mafia instead of communists.
Hoover additionally refused to investigate Oswald after JFK's assassination.
In a memo dated November 24, 1963, two days after Jack Ruby gunned down Oswald, Hoover wrote: "There is nothing further on the Oswald case except that he is dead."
Meanwhile, ousted CIA agent Allen Dulles, who was forced to resign by JFK after the botched Bay of Pigs invasion, believed JFK's olive branch to the Soviet Union would destroy the country.
Wagner added: "Kennedy was looking to end the Cold War, giving his famous Strategy of Peace address at American University just five months before his death.
"The hawks weren't going to have it. They wanted war with the Soviets."
Other secret agency scandals included how a Watergate burglar was linked to covert ops and that the CIA had connections to Israel's spy agency Mossad.
Documents suggested the CIA connections even helped the Middle East nation build a nuclear weapon.
A CIA memo, dated August 1966, recommends a "certificate of distinction" for James McCord for leading a team that "conceived and developed" a method to "detect hidden technical listening devices."
McCord was later named a security consultant for President Richard Nixon's re-election campaign – and was one of five arrested in 1972 for attempting to bug the Democratic National Committee's Washington D.C. headquarters in the Watergate complex.
Althought documents did not expose McCord's role in the JFK assassination investigation; he did serve four months behind bars for his part in the infamous Watergate break-in.
The unearthed records also revealed how Mossad – which worked with CIA counterintelligence chief James Jesus Angleton – recruited a US scientists to help Israel to develop a nuclear weapon.
One file stated: "There were indications of a liaison between CIA officials and Israeli intelligence representatives, suggesting a level of cooperation and information exchange regarding sensitive matters, including nuclear capabilities."
Documents also showed how the alarmed FBI was at odds with the CIA after discovering Mossad agents were gaining access to top-secret data, claiming "Israeli intelligence has sought to penetrate US scientific and political communities," before raising concerns about suspicious "cooperation."