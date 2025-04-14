EXCLUSIVE: Why JFK 'Had to Die' — Insiders Reveal President Was Murdered by His Inner Circle to 'Put Him Out of Misery' Over Looming Russian Hooker Scandal
A former US Navy intelligence major turned historian has said he has proof John F Kennedy's assassination was an "inside job," RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, authorized by some of his so-called friends.
Ralph Ganis contends the private files he has obtained reveal a much deeper and darker conspiracy – one the U.S. government refuses to acknowledge.
According to Ganis, Kennedy "had to die" to spare him great embarrassment: "They were putting Kennedy out of his misery. There was a pending national disaster that was coming down the road."
That disaster allegedly involved JFK's secret relations with a Russian prostitute – which were about to become not-so-secret.
"This information was about to go public, and it would have completely disgraced the president," Ganis said. "He was sleeping with a Soviet agent. It would have handed the Soviets a high-ground moral victory at the height of the Cold War."
That had the capability of bringing down the entire government, according to the historian.
So Kennedy's inner circle, a group known as the National Command Authority and made up of some of his closest colleagues, including Secretary of State Dean Rusk, Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Maxwell Taylor activated a secret government mercenary task force, originally formed to eliminate foreign threats and leaders.
However, this time, the National Command Authority ordered a new, domestic, hit: JFK.
Ganis contends: "The people at the top who knew about (the mercenaries) thought that they would spare the president this embarrassment and spare the nation the knowledge of this error and this catastrophe."
He continued: "These guys, they didn’t want to do it. They had to do it to stop the release of the information. This prostitution ring involved lobbyists, congressman, senators. This was extensive. It would have brought down the halls of government."
The recent release of over 80,000 documents on the John F. Kennedy assassination investigation seems to have added credibility to the claims.
Some of the papers exposed the federal government's attempts to conceal a notorious French "terrorist," Jean René Souètre, as a potential co-conspirator in the case.
According to Ganis, Souètre, a former French Army captain, pulled the trigger that killed Kennedy in 1963. And he was trained by a man named Otto Skorzeny, something he detailed in his bombshell book The Skorzeny Papers: Evidence for the Plot to Kill JFK.
"After I spent tens of thousands of dollars buying a set of Skorzeny's personal papers at an auction in Europe, I realized they showed he had been paid by the CIA to help arrange the team that killed the president," Ganis revealed.
"The payments were funneled through companies, including an oil company, and one of the assassins Skorzeny recruited was a top French killer (Souètre)."
Among the documents released by President Trump was a 1983 report that indicated Souètre was at the crime scene in Dallas that fateful day.
He also had CIA contacts and was even detained by police shortly after JFK was fatally shot in Dealey Plaza on November 22, 1963.
While Souètre was detained, he was promptly deported following a hush-hush investigation. Government documents additionally confirmed that Souètre was sent to Mexico via a border crossing in Laredo, Texas.
The recently released files revealed the FBI believed Souètre, who died in 2001, "either killed John F. Kennedy or knew who had it done."