EXCLUSIVE: Why JFK 'Had to Die' — Insiders Reveal President Was Murdered by His Inner Circle to 'Put Him Out of Misery' Over Looming Russian Hooker Scandal

Ralph Ganis contends the private files he has obtained reveal a much deeper and darker conspiracy – one the U.S. government refuses to acknowledge.

A former US Navy intelligence major turned historian has said he has proof John F Kennedy 's assassination was an "inside job," RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, authorized by some of his so-called friends.

According to Ganis, Kennedy "had to die" to spare him great embarrassment: "They were putting Kennedy out of his misery. There was a pending national disaster that was coming down the road."

That disaster allegedly involved JFK's secret relations with a Russian prostitute – which were about to become not-so-secret.

"This information was about to go public, and it would have completely disgraced the president," Ganis said. "He was sleeping with a Soviet agent. It would have handed the Soviets a high-ground moral victory at the height of the Cold War."

That had the capability of bringing down the entire government, according to the historian.