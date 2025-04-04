Your tip
Home > Exclusives > John F Kennedy
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Explosive JFK Evidence Government Sat On For 62 Years Finally Exposed — Including New French Tourist Suspect and Link to Radical Terror Mob

Photo of John F. Kennedy
Source: MEGA

Newly released government documents revealed a possible French connection to JFK's assassination.

Profile Image

April 4 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

The release of over 80,000 documents on the John F. Kennedy assassination investigation has exposed the federal government's attempts to conceal a notorious French "terrorist," Jean René Souètre, as a potential co-conspirator in the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Souètre, a former French Army captain, was said to be at the crime scene in Dallas in a 1983 report.

kennedy dynasty torn apart by donald trump vow release treasure trove top secret jfk assassination files
Source: MEGA

Souètre had CIA contacts and was detained by Dallas police shortly after JFK's murder.

The ex-French Army captain also had CIA contacts and was even detained by police shortly after JFK was fatally shot in Dealey Plaza on November 22, 1963.

While Souètre was detained, he was promptly deported following a hush-hush investigation.

Government documents additionally confirmed that Souètre was sent to Mexico via a border crossing in Laredo, Texas.

jfk grandson donald trump declassify smoking gun kennedy assassination files jack schlossberg
Source: MEGA

Souètre was a member of France's banned Secret Army Organization.

While the Warren Commission's investigation into the president's assassination asserted Lee Harvey Oswald was solely responsible for the heinous act, President Donald Trump publicly questioned the findings by asking, "Was he helped?"

Recently released files revealed the FBI believes Souètre, who died in 2001, "either killed John F. Kennedy or knew who had it done."

Souètre – who also used the aliases Michel Mertz and Michel Roux – was a member of France's outlawed Secret Army Organization (OAS) a terror group consisting of military veterans fixated on murdering the country's then-President Charles de Gaulle for granting independence to Algeria in 1962.

john f kennedy affair lem billings jackie kennedy
Source: MEGA

The OAS' mission was to assassinate French president Charles De Gaulle and they despised JFK.

Souètre's comrades also despised JFK for advocating for the African country's sovereignty and ordering the CIA to thwart its revolution against France.

One document stated: "(The OAS) hated (Kennedy) with a passion. All indications are that Souètre was a trained and experienced terrorist and perfectly capable of murder."

Experts believed rogue CIA agents recruited a hit squad of French mercenaries to join mafia members to ensure the president's death in case designated patsy Oswald botched the shooting.

Bernard Fensterwald Jr., a prominent Washington, D.C., attorney who died in 1991, examined the alleged French connection after obtaining classified CIA and FBI files from a French intelligence source.

He said of Souètre: "We may have found the actual killer.

"This opens up a whole new line of thinking on the assassination – yet every effort to explore it further has been blocked."

john f kennedy papers truth conspiracy fbi president donald trump release order
Source: MEGA

Souètre was deported shortly after a hush-hush investigation following Kennedy's death.

Fensterwald's investigation revealed that in 1963 Souètre met with E. Howard Hunt, a longtime CIA spy who has been linked by some skeptics to JFK's death.

Souètre was also tracked down in New Orleans helping train the CIA's Cuban exile recruits, who opposed their country's communist leader, Fidel Castro.

The FBI apparently knew Souètre may have been involved in the assassination, and records revealed the bureau was monitoring his friend Dr. Lawrence Alderson, a dentist and former U.S. Army captain who befriended the Frenchman in 1963.

Aldreson, who died in 2014, said: "When the FBI finally came to interview me (about six weeks after the murder), they told me that they had traced Souètre to Dallas a day before the assassination."

Also found deep in the dossier was a nondescript 1997 "request for documents" teletype seeking CIA and FBI data on "OAS Captain" Souètre regarding "the JFK assassination."

Souètre previously admitted in 1983 that he was involved in an attempted assassination of De Gaulle but insisted he had no part in Kennedy's killing.

He further denied being in Dallas on November 22 and claimed it was another French military officer who "looks like me," but government records showed he entered the U.S. on November 19, 1963, as Michel Roux.

