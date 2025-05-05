Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Lashes Out at Fox News: President Calls Commentator 'A Total Loser' After 100-Day Verdict — 'He's Been Wrong About Almost Everything!'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bashed Karl Rove for his harsh words.

May 5 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump and Fox News are way pass the honeymoon phase of their relationship as the president has now slammed one of the network's commentator.

Karl Rove felt Trump's wrath after he criticized the administration's first 100 days in a blistering attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

trump rages
Source: MEGA

Trump was not happy with Fox News after he was called out by a commentator.

“I don’t need to have Karl Rove of Fox News to tell me what to do,” Trump raged on Truth Social. “The guy’s a total loser who’s been wrong about almost everything!”

Rove spoke out against Trump during his appearance on Sunday Night in America.

The 74-year-old said Trump should be all about the economy and inflation and put everything else on the backburner for now.

rove
Source: Fox News

Karl Rove suggested the president should simply focus on the crumbling economy.

“He's got to be focused on those two things, I think, that people wanted, which was a strong and prosperous economy and inflation being wiped up," Rover, the former deputy Chief of Staff to George W. Bush, said.

Rove also accused Trump of lying about the current gas prices: “The president is saying gas is a $1.90, I just filled up my tank and it ain’t a $1.90.”

Trump has also been all about boarder security during his second term, however, Rove made sure to also call out the controversial president's lack of appearance.

He said: "What gets me is, the president has yet to visit the border. If I were him, I’d be down here drawing attention to it because it's one of the big reasons why the American people elected him."

Trump's first 100 days of his second presidential term has also been about his head scratching tariff hike – which was recently ripped by billionaire Warren Buffett.

warren buffett sounds alarm donald trump tarrif plan final message ceo
Source: MEGA

Trump's first 100 days has mainly been about boarder security and tariffs, with the latter causing a storm recently.

"Trade should not be a weapon," Buffett said during a meeting in Nebraska.

He continued: "The United States, we've won. I mean, we have become an incredibly important country, starting from nothing 250 years ago. There's nothing like it. And it's a big mistake, in my view, when you have seven and a half billion people that don't like you very well, and you've got 300 million that are crowing in some way about how well they've done, and I don't think it's right and I don't think it's wise."

The 94-year-old also claimed tariffs may escalate into an "act of war."

"I think it's led to bad things. Just the attitudes it's brought out. In the United States, I mean, we should be looking to trade with the rest of the world, and we should do what we do best, and they should do what they do best," Buffett explained.

Trump, who put a 90-day pause on the hikes in response to "more than 75 countries" reaching out to attempt to negotiate a new deal – is still going at it with China.

He has already slapped the country with a 145 percent increase on their goods.

buffett
Source: MEGA

Billionaire Warren Buffett has been highly critical of Trump's tariff plan.

"They have ships that are loaded up with stuff, much of which we don't need. And we have to make a fair deal. We've been ripped off by every country in the world, but China, I would say, is the leading one," Trump complained during his Cabinet meeting on April 30.

In a new report, the U.S. Commerce Department revealed the American economy shrank by 0.3 percent – the first decline in three years – during the first quarter of 2025.

RadarOnline Logo

