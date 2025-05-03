Warren Buffett Sounds the Alarm on Donald Trump's Tariff Plan in Final Message as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Buffett warned shareholders in a meeting in Nebraska: "Trade should not be a weapon."

He stated: "The United States, we've won. I mean, we have become an incredibly important country, starting from nothing 250 years ago. There's nothing like it. And it's a big mistake, in my view, when you have seven and a half billion people that don't like you very well, and you've got 300 million that are crowing in some way about how well they've done, and I don't think it's right and I don't think it's wise."

While the president has championed tariffs as a means to force countries into renegotiating more favorable trade agreements – claiming they will spur a manufacturing renaissance – Buffett cautioned against the potential fallout.

He highlighted the dangers of a combative trade stance, drawing attention to the interconnectedness of global prosperity and said: "I do think that the more, the more prosperous the rest of the world becomes, it won't be at our expense, the most prosperous we'll become, and then the safer we'll feel, and your children will feel someday."