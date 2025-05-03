Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Tina Knowles

WATCH: Tina Knowles' Book Tour Wardrobe Malfunction Turns Hilarious Thanks to Keke Palmer's Quick Save

Composite photo of Tina Knowles and Keke Palmer
Source: MEGA

Tina Knowles was saved by Keke Palmer.

Profile Image

May 3 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tina Knowles suffered a wardrobe malfunction, which could have derailed her star-studded book tour. However, moderator Keke Palmer was there to jump in and save the day.

Beyonce's 71-year-old mother wore a silver strapless sparkling gown during the Los Angeles stop of her Matriarch memoir book tour on Friday, May 2, when the dress began to slip off, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
tina knowles book tour wardrobe malfunction keke palmer
Source: MEGA

Tina Knowles is on tour to promote her new book.

Article continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old Nope actress and moderator of the event was ready to spring into action and lend a helping hand to the Knowles matriarch.

A TikTok video making the rounds revealed a flustered Knowles trying to hold her gown steady, while Palmer, rocking a stylish denim ensemble, quickly rushed to her side, asking, "Is this it?" It didn't take long before another assistant joined the stage to provide much-needed fashion help.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

Keke humorously recounted the chaotic moment and quipped: "They was acting like it was a whole murder show," impersonating startled event staff who reacted to Knowles' wardrobe crisis.

She added: "I thought it was serious. I saw the teleprompter (start) typing, 'We need something.' The hell do y'all mean? They went in for no reason."

With Keke keeping the mood light with her jokes, Tina managed to regain her composure — adjusting her outfit and soon returning to the conversation with her loyal audience.

The One of Them Days actress exclaimed: "Glad that's over.

"They was gonna give me a heart attack. Whew! So back to the book."

Article continues below advertisement
tina knowles book tour wardrobe malfunction keke palmer
Source: MEGA

Keke Palmer was the moderator of Tina Knowles book tour stop in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

The two stars shared plenty of laughs as they continued to discuss Tina's memoir, which chronicles her incredible journey from humble beginnings to becoming a successful businesswoman and mother to daughters Beyoncé and Solange.

Her memoir also spills the secrets behind her guidance of Beyoncé, along with Kelly Rowland, 44, and Michelle Williams, 45, in turning Destiny's Child into a global phenomenon.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Dannielynn Birkhead and Anna Nicole Smith

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 18, Channels Late Mom in Her Iconic Gown at Kentucky Derby Gala

Photo of Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon's Secrets for a Happy Marriage: 'How a Devotion to Work Helped Scandal-free Star Stay on Top'

Article continues below advertisement
tina knowles book tour wardrobe malfunction keke palmer
Source: MEGA

Tina Knowles had a wardrobe malfunction.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Tina's book tour kicked off on April 30 in Washington, D.C., with Michelle Obama. She is next scheduled to head to Houston, Texas, for a panel moderated by Kelly.

Soon after the tour was announced, Beyoncé's mom said: "I'm so excited to take Matriarch on the road and extend the conversation beyond the pages. Storytelling has always been a part of who I am — something I learned from my mother — and now, at 71, I finally understand who I truly am. This journey has been about strength, motherhood, family pride, and identity, and I hope these conversations help others embrace their own stories and celebrate the power of knowing what we deserve."

The book tour will conclude in London on June 4.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.