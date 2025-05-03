WATCH: Tina Knowles' Book Tour Wardrobe Malfunction Turns Hilarious Thanks to Keke Palmer's Quick Save
Tina Knowles suffered a wardrobe malfunction, which could have derailed her star-studded book tour. However, moderator Keke Palmer was there to jump in and save the day.
Beyonce's 71-year-old mother wore a silver strapless sparkling gown during the Los Angeles stop of her Matriarch memoir book tour on Friday, May 2, when the dress began to slip off, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 31-year-old Nope actress and moderator of the event was ready to spring into action and lend a helping hand to the Knowles matriarch.
A TikTok video making the rounds revealed a flustered Knowles trying to hold her gown steady, while Palmer, rocking a stylish denim ensemble, quickly rushed to her side, asking, "Is this it?" It didn't take long before another assistant joined the stage to provide much-needed fashion help.
Keke humorously recounted the chaotic moment and quipped: "They was acting like it was a whole murder show," impersonating startled event staff who reacted to Knowles' wardrobe crisis.
She added: "I thought it was serious. I saw the teleprompter (start) typing, 'We need something.' The hell do y'all mean? They went in for no reason."
With Keke keeping the mood light with her jokes, Tina managed to regain her composure — adjusting her outfit and soon returning to the conversation with her loyal audience.
The One of Them Days actress exclaimed: "Glad that's over.
"They was gonna give me a heart attack. Whew! So back to the book."
The two stars shared plenty of laughs as they continued to discuss Tina's memoir, which chronicles her incredible journey from humble beginnings to becoming a successful businesswoman and mother to daughters Beyoncé and Solange.
Her memoir also spills the secrets behind her guidance of Beyoncé, along with Kelly Rowland, 44, and Michelle Williams, 45, in turning Destiny's Child into a global phenomenon.
Tina's book tour kicked off on April 30 in Washington, D.C., with Michelle Obama. She is next scheduled to head to Houston, Texas, for a panel moderated by Kelly.
Soon after the tour was announced, Beyoncé's mom said: "I'm so excited to take Matriarch on the road and extend the conversation beyond the pages. Storytelling has always been a part of who I am — something I learned from my mother — and now, at 71, I finally understand who I truly am. This journey has been about strength, motherhood, family pride, and identity, and I hope these conversations help others embrace their own stories and celebrate the power of knowing what we deserve."
The book tour will conclude in London on June 4.