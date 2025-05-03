'Full-on Lunacy': President Donald Trump Ridiculed for Sharing 'Sacrilegious' AI Photo of Himself as the New Pope

Other political commentators took to social media to ridicule the AI image as being "sacrilegious" and "in poor taste".

Melanie D'Arrigo, the executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, shared Trump's post and wrote: "The guy who broke all 10 commandments is posting pictures of himself cosplaying as the next Pope."

Another X user commented: "Wait until he posts himself as Jesus on the cross with people worshiping him. Ultimate goal. If he is not the Antichrist, he is definitely a forerunner."

A third person pointed out: "MAGA will say 'he's just having fun. You need to lighten up' when their heads would be exploding if a Democrat did this."