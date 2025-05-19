Joe Biden 'Has Only 5 Years to Live' As 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer has Metastasized to Bones — as Democrats Beg Public to 'Mute' Raging Cognitive Criticism

But due to the cancer already spread to his bones, the outlook is grim for the 82-year-old.

Prostate cancers are graded using the Gleason score, a scale ranging from 1 to 10 that assesses how closely the cancer cells resemble healthy cells.

In Biden's case, his score was a troubling 9, marking it as one of the most aggressive types of this illness — and the cancer cells are likely to grow quickly.

Speaking about the ex-president's diagnosis, Dr Ryan Cleary, a urologist at MedStar Health, said: "Generally, about a third of patients will still be alive after five years of metastatic prostate cancer."

However, advanced stages of prostate cancer can limit a person's lifespan and lead to symptoms that make daily life harder.