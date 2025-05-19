Joe Biden 'Has Only 5 Years to Live' As 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer has Metastasized to Bones — as Democrats Beg Public to 'Mute' Raging Cognitive Criticism
Joe Biden has been given just "five years to live" after "aggressive" prostate cancer ripped through his body – as Democrats face accusations of illness "cover-up"
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president is currently reviewing options for treatment alongside wife Jill, 73, and the rest of his family.
Grim Outlook
But due to the cancer already spread to his bones, the outlook is grim for the 82-year-old.
Prostate cancers are graded using the Gleason score, a scale ranging from 1 to 10 that assesses how closely the cancer cells resemble healthy cells.
In Biden's case, his score was a troubling 9, marking it as one of the most aggressive types of this illness — and the cancer cells are likely to grow quickly.
Speaking about the ex-president's diagnosis, Dr Ryan Cleary, a urologist at MedStar Health, said: "Generally, about a third of patients will still be alive after five years of metastatic prostate cancer."
However, advanced stages of prostate cancer can limit a person's lifespan and lead to symptoms that make daily life harder.
Doctors' Questions
Upon hearing the news, some of America's top doctors also questioned how a former president could be diagnosed with late stage prostate cancer — which can be detected early with routine bloodwork recommended for all men over the age of 50.
"It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the Presidency," wrote Dr. Howie Forman, a professor of radiology and biomedical imaging, public health management and economics at Yale.
He noted the test for prostate-specific antigen would have shown he had cancer "for some time before this diagnosis", given how aggressive it is.
The lack of official diagnosis has also sparked accusations, including from Donald Trump Jr, that Biden's cancer was kept quiet while he was still in office.
Far-right activist Laura Loomer's claims from back in July 2024 that Biden had a terminal illness are now being reamplified by his critics.
Pro-MAGA X users are also reupping Biden's statement to camera in 2022, when he bluntly said he had cancer, which aides insisted at the time was a misunderstanding.
Given Biden's diagnosis, political figures are now asking to mute debates surrounding his mental sharpness during his last days in office.
David Axelrod, the former Obama aide and frequent Biden critic, said any discussion about the former president’s mental acuity “should be more muted and set aside for now as he’s struggling through this.”
Biden's office issued the bombshell statement on Sunday revealing his cancer battles
The statement read: "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.
The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
Concerns over Biden's health loomed large during his presidency and were a hot topic among voters.
Presidency Blighted
Following a tumultuous debate performance in June while seeking re-election, Biden ultimately stepped back, making way for then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who would face off against Republican challenger Donald Trump. Despite the health scare, Biden has recently dismissed worries related to his age.
Controversy surrounding his declining health intensified after revelations in Original Sin, a new book by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, suggesting that aides shielded the public from the full extent of his deterioration while in office.
Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a February 2024 letter, which was approved by physicians in the White House Medical Unit: "(Biden) continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations
Earlier in February 2023, he underwent a procedure to remove a basal cell carcinoma – a common form of skin cancer – from his chest.
Additionally, in November 2021, there was the removal of a benign yet potentially precancerous lesion from his colon.