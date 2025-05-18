Former President Joe Biden, 82, Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer Affecting His Bones

Biden's office issued a statement, declaring: "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Prostate cancers are graded using the Gleason score, a scale ranging from 1 to 10 that assesses how closely the cancer cells resemble healthy cells. In Biden's case, his score was a troubling 9, marking it as one of the most aggressive types of this illness.

A spokesperson for the former president last shared an update on his health in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, May 13.

They said: "In a routine physical exam, a small nodule was found in the prostate, which necessitated further evaluation."

When prostate cancer metastasizes, as it has in Biden's case, the disease often targets the bones.

This development complicates treatment, as drugs may struggle to eliminate all tumors scattered throughout the body. However, the fact that Biden's cancer is hormone-sensitive provides a glimmer of hope – treatments can focus on depriving the tumors of the hormones they need to thrive.