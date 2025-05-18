Your tip
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Former President Joe Biden, 82, Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer Affecting His Bones

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Profile Image

May 18 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking revelation comes just days after the 82-year-old leader experienced concerning urinary symptoms and underwent medical examinations.

joe biden diagnosed aggressive prostate cancer
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was diagnosed with one of the more 'aggressive' forms of prostate cancer.

Biden's office issued a statement, declaring: "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Prostate cancers are graded using the Gleason score, a scale ranging from 1 to 10 that assesses how closely the cancer cells resemble healthy cells. In Biden's case, his score was a troubling 9, marking it as one of the most aggressive types of this illness.

A spokesperson for the former president last shared an update on his health in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, May 13.

They said: "In a routine physical exam, a small nodule was found in the prostate, which necessitated further evaluation."

When prostate cancer metastasizes, as it has in Biden's case, the disease often targets the bones.

This development complicates treatment, as drugs may struggle to eliminate all tumors scattered throughout the body. However, the fact that Biden's cancer is hormone-sensitive provides a glimmer of hope – treatments can focus on depriving the tumors of the hormones they need to thrive.

joe biden diagnosed aggressive prostate cancer
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden's health has been a worry for years.

Concerns over Biden's health loomed large during his presidency and were a hot topic among voters.

Following a tumultuous debate performance in June while seeking re-election, Biden ultimately stepped back, making way for then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who would face off against Republican challenger Donald Trump. Despite the health scare, Biden has recently dismissed worries related to his age.

Controversy surrounding his declining health intensified after revelations in "Original Sin", a new book by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, suggesting that aides shielded the public from the full extent of his deterioration while in office.

democrats joe biden wife jill party heavyweights want back in
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden had previous cancer scares in recent years.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a February 2024 letter, which was approved by physicians in the White House Medical Unit: "(Biden) continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations

Earlier in February 2023, he underwent a procedure to remove a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — from his chest.

Additionally, in November 2021, there was the removal of a benign yet potentially precancerous lesion from his colon.

