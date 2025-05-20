Donald Trump 'Surprised' U.S. Public Wasn't Informed 'Long Ago' about Joe Biden's Deadly Prostate Cancer — And Makes Dig About When Ex-President Knew About Illness
Donald Trump has taken a fresh swipe at Joe Biden by admitting his "surprise" the U.S. public were not informed earlier of the ex-president's cancer battle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump, 78, cast doubt over the timeline of Biden's cancer diagnosis following the confirmation he had the advanced form of the disease in a statement on Sunday.
Trump Questions Cancer Timeline
The president said it usually takes a "long time" to reach such an aggressive stage of cancer.
Trump previously expressed his support for the former president and his family.
He wrote on Truth Social: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis.
"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."
But Trump has now hinted that Biden, 82, might have been hiding his diagnosis from the public.
Cancer Cover-Up?
This comes after a leading oncologist claimed Biden likely had cancer when he took office in 2021.
Dr Zeke Emanuel said: "He's had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading."
Biden announced his cancer diagnosis in an official statement from his personal office on Sunday.
The statement said that he was seen by doctors last week after suffering urinary symptoms, with a prostate nodule then being found.
He was then diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.
The statement read: "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.
"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.
"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
A Gleason score of nine means the cancerous cells "look very abnormal" and the disease is "likely to grow quickly", according to cancer experts.
Biden served as U.S. president from 2021 to 2025, with his term ending on January 20 when Trump took office.
The former president has previously struggled with his physical health, with some saying he had grappled with numerous health issues during his final year in office.
There had been reports in the past Biden was "disoriented and out of it" during cabinet talks and that he had also struggled to recall certain memories, including that of his son Beau's tragic death in 2015.
Biden was also forced to step down from his campaign for a second term in office, with the Democratic Party nomination being succeeded by his much-younger vice-president Kamala Harris, amid fears over Biden's cognitive health.
Even before his final year in the Oval Office, there had been concerns over the president's coughing and a number of stumbles he made while in the presidency.