Video of Joe Biden Admitting He Has Cancer in 2022 Goes Viral – As New Book On His Cognitive Decline Reveals He Predicted in Past He'd Be Doomed by Illness
Newly resurfaced video shows Joe Biden unwittingly exposing his cancer diagnosis in 2022, after a slip of the tongue during a speech, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former president revealed he is suffering from an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer earlier this week, and now critics want to know just how early he knew his diagnosis.
In the video, which is from a speech he delivered about pollution in Massachusetts, Biden discusses how dirty air impacts public health.
Biden gave a personal example, stating: "That's why I – and so damn many other people I grew up with – have cancer."
Critics immediately focused on the president's "present-term" use, declaring he has cancer, and raised concerns.
A White House spokesperson later explained that what Biden was referring to was his non-melanoma skin cancer diagnosis, which had been removed by the time of the speech. It was called back then a simple "off-the-cuff" statement.
When Did He Know?
However, video of the remarks have shot back into the zeitgeist amid the growing questions about when exactly Biden was diagnosed with his cancer, and if he purposely hid it during his presidency.
An explosive new book investigating Biden's physical and mental health features a startling exchange the 82-year-old had years earlier with the cable news veteran.
Quoting a discussion from a September 2020 Town Hall with Biden, Tapper recalled asking: "If you're elected, you would be the oldest president ever. ... Will you pledge that, if you're elected, you will be transparent about your health?"
Biden replied bluntly: "Yes, when it occurs, when anything occurs. And anything can happen. Anything can happen…. I have become a great respecter of fate, a great respecter of fate. I have seen too much of it in my family related to accidents alone.
"And so I guarantee you, I guarantee you, I will be totally transparent in terms of my health and all aspects of my health."
The last words of the book are simply: "He was not."
Serious Doubts
Biden announced his cancer diagnosis in an official statement from his personal office on Sunday. The statement said that he was seen by doctors last week after suffering urinary symptoms, with a prostate nodule then being found.
He was then diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.
But there have been serious questions about how Biden could not have known about the cancer earlier, especially as it is now described as so far advanced.
Oncologist Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel said such an advanced diagnosis would have been known.
"He's had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading," he told MSNBC's Morning Joe. "He did not develop it in the last 100-200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021."
Book It
Biden's cancer announcement came just days before the release of the new book, and some wonder if the timing of Biden's revelation is not a coincidence.
CNN's Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter specifically called the timing "extraordinary" and speculated it may have something to do with the release of Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.
Stelter refrained from directly accusing the Biden team of intentionally timing the release of the bad news, but said: "Take out our colleague Jake Tapper for a second. This book… was going to be a blockbuster no matter what."
Stelter acknowledged how Biden’s diagnosis wouldn’t end the debate over his mental decline but said it would be "briefly put on pause."