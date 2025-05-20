Video of Joe Biden Admitting He Has Cancer in 2022 Goes Viral – As New Book On His Cognitive Decline Reveals He Predicted in Past He'd Be Doomed by Illness

However, video of the remarks have shot back into the zeitgeist amid the growing questions about when exactly Biden was diagnosed with his cancer, and if he purposely hid it during his presidency.

An explosive new book investigating Biden's physical and mental health features a startling exchange the 82-year-old had years earlier with the cable news veteran.

Quoting a discussion from a September 2020 Town Hall with Biden, Tapper recalled asking: "If you're elected, you would be the oldest president ever. ... Will you pledge that, if you're elected, you will be transparent about your health?"

Biden replied bluntly: "Yes, when it occurs, when anything occurs. And anything can happen. Anything can happen…. I have become a great respecter of fate, a great respecter of fate. I have seen too much of it in my family related to accidents alone.

"And so I guarantee you, I guarantee you, I will be totally transparent in terms of my health and all aspects of my health."

The last words of the book are simply: "He was not."