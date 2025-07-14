Harry and Meghan 'Frustrated' After Details of Secret 'Peace Summit' With King's Top Aide is Caught on Camera

While it is not known whether Charles or his younger son Harry, 40, arranged the "peace talks" meeting, both sides were spotted enjoying drinks in new photographs, as the two royals are said to be trying to get back on the same page.

Despite rumors of both Harry and Charles looking to reconcile, the Duke of Sussex and his wife were reportedly left "frustrated" that photos of the shock meeting were published.

According to insiders close to Harry, the couple was not behind the leak, but they are said to have acknowledged that it was not the best start to their journey of possibly regaining the royal family's good graces.