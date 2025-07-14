Your tip
Your tip
Harry and Meghan 'Frustrated' After Details of Secret 'Peace Summit' With King's Top Aide is Caught on Camera

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are said to have been left upset over details of the meeting being leaked.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 14 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again have drama on their doorsteps, this time due to a meeting between their chief of communications and King Charles' top aide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The high-profile couple, however, are denying they had anything to do with details of Meredith Maines and communications secretary Tobyn Andreae chatting it up together in London being leaked.

Harry And Markle Are Not Happy

harry meghan
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were said to have been left 'frustrated' over details of the meeting being leaked.

While it is not known whether Charles or his younger son Harry, 40, arranged the "peace talks" meeting, both sides were spotted enjoying drinks in new photographs, as the two royals are said to be trying to get back on the same page.

Despite rumors of both Harry and Charles looking to reconcile, the Duke of Sussex and his wife were reportedly left "frustrated" that photos of the shock meeting were published.

According to insiders close to Harry, the couple was not behind the leak, but they are said to have acknowledged that it was not the best start to their journey of possibly regaining the royal family's good graces.

Healing Old Wounds?

king charles bloodshot eye
Source: MEGA

Sources close to King Charles called the meeting a 'significant moment' that could somehow help save his relationship with Harry.

Other sources, however, are calling the meeting a "significant moment" that could save Charles' broken relationship with Harry, and the king is open to healing old wounds.

"The King has consistently shown he loves both his sons and, as he has done in the past, is prepared to meet Harry when their diaries allow," the insider explained. "It's not unusual for aides from different households to meet, especially when there is a new influx of staff starting, but this is a significant moment."

They added: "If there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the duke, then there be a way forward for him to begin along the road of repairing his relationship with his father."

Did Prince William Know About The Meeting?

prince williams succession plan guts spending and dismantles monarchy
Source: MEGA

Future king Prince William is not believed to have known about the meeting.

The summit was only the "first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction," a source said. "There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years. There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."

Despite the unexpected meet-up, royal experts are cautioning that it was "more of a courtesy call," rather than "peace."

While Charles and Harry's relationship has some hope, the same can't be said for the Duke's relationship with his older brother, Prince William, as an insider labeled it a "different matter entirely and one which he will find much harder to repair."

The Palace has yet to comment on whether the future king was even aware of the meeting between his father and brother.

Not Harry Mention in Sight

Prince Harry 'Can't Be Trusted' as He Tries to Rejoin Royal Family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

The mysterious meeting came just one day after Charles completely ignored Harry at the State Banquet at Windsor Castle, all while praising the heir to the throne, William.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, joined the royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, July 8, and Charles took this opportunity to take a dig at Harry, who has been in a feud with him ever since he stepped away from his duties with wife.

During his speech to Macron, the 76-year-old gushed: "The Castle in which we meet this evening was begun by my ancestor, and your sometime countryman, William, Duke of Normandy, in the year 1070."

He continued: "It remains the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, so it is perhaps rather appropriate that my son, The Prince of Wales, who shares that earlier William's name, has made Windsor his home with his family, like so many of our predecessors."

Charles failed to mention Harry, who, in 2020, tossed his royal life aside and moved to Montecito, California, with Markle.

