Brad Pitt Sends 'Desperate' Message to Twins Knox and Vivienne Hoping He Can 'Make Amends' for Past Behavior — as He Admits Rift With Ex Angelina Jolie Will Never Heal

A second insider told The Daily Mail that while Pitt has "accepted" he and Jolie, 50, will always be "at odds," he is still holding out hope for future relationships with his children.

"Brad is a family man," the second source said, adding that the love he had for Jolie and all their kids is something that's still "very important to his life."

"Now that he and Angie are at odds, and have for years, he has accepted that is the way it is going to be with her. But when it comes to their children, he will always want to be an anchor in their lives," the insider said.

"There is a bond that parents have with their kids, and Brad would be very happy to have them all back in the fold of his life."