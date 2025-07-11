Brad Pitt Sends 'Desperate' Message to Twins Knox and Vivienne Hoping He Can 'Make Amends' for Past Behavior — as He Admits Rift With Ex Angelina Jolie Will Never Heal
Brad Pitt is determined to repair his relationship with twins Knox and Vivienne ahead of their 17th birthday this weekend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fight Club star, 61, has messaged the pair hoping to "make amends" for his past behavior and is "praying" they'll "give him another chance."
'Make Amends'
An insider said: "Brad's desperate to give it one final shot to get together with them and make amends, even though he knows the chance they'll agree to spend time with him is remote to say the least.
"So far there's been no word back from the twins or their reps.
"When Vivienne dropped Pitt from her name, he got the message loud and clear," the source added, saying the move left him "totally devastated."
Since Pitt’s 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, their six children have all sided with their mom.
But a "glimmer of hope" emerged, because Vivienne's brother Knox "has kept Jolie-Pitt as his surname," unlike most of his kids.
Repairing Relationships
A second insider told The Daily Mail that while Pitt has "accepted" he and Jolie, 50, will always be "at odds," he is still holding out hope for future relationships with his children.
"Brad is a family man," the second source said, adding that the love he had for Jolie and all their kids is something that's still "very important to his life."
"Now that he and Angie are at odds, and have for years, he has accepted that is the way it is going to be with her. But when it comes to their children, he will always want to be an anchor in their lives," the insider said.
"There is a bond that parents have with their kids, and Brad would be very happy to have them all back in the fold of his life."
Refusing To Give Up
The source added that Pitt has no plans to "give up" on any of his children and will "always" keep his door open to them.
"He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn't want to think otherwise," they added.
"He doesn't want to give up, he's not that kind of guy, he's not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually.
"Now they have to make the move because he has tried over and over again to get back in their good graces."
Pitt and Jolie shocked the world when they announced they were splitting in 2016 — having dated since 2004.
In the years that followed, the couple became locked in a nasty legal battle over the custody of their children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16 — and their shared winery in France.
While the divorce battle was only finalized in December 2024, the legal fallout is still ongoing, with Pitt requesting to see Jolie's private messages in a legal filing as recently as June 30.
In the filing, the actor said he's struggled to acquire his ex-wife's communications, which he thinks could provide critical evidence in their continued clash over their French winery Château Miraval.