EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre Death Case Clouded With Suspicions — Including Why Her Cremation Was Rushed
The sudden death of pervert Jeffrey Epstein's sex slave Virginia Giuffre took an even more suspicious turn after she was quickly and secretly cremated – leading experts to suspect a cover-up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giuffre, 41, was found dead April 25 at her home outside Perth, Australia, shortly after agreeing to participate in a bombshell documentary detailing her abuse at the hands of Epstein and Britain's Prince Andrew.
As RadarOnline.com readers know,Giuffre was notorious for being one of the members of the harem that the sex sleaze reportedly peddled to some of the world's richest and most powerful men.
Paul Huebl, a Chicago cop turned Hollywood private eye, told RadarOnline.com the cremation deprives investigators of an opportunity to exhume and properly examine her body for cause of death.
Huge Mystery
"There were a lot of people who wanted this girl dead," Huebl said. "She knew too much."
Shockingly, Giuffre's family and friends say they were kept out of any funeral plans after her corpse was released to Robert Giuffre, her estranged husband and father of their three children.
"It's absolutely devastating," a source said. "We are disgusted, no funeral, no notice to anyone. It's so disrespectful to Virginia that her life wasn't even worth a funeral."
And Virginia's heartbroken father, Sky Roberts, 68, pushed back on reports that his daughter took her own life.
"No way," he said in a television interview. "It's just, it's impossible... for them to say that she committed suicide, there's no way that she did that."
Giuffre reportedly pocketed $16million in a civil lawsuit settlement with Prince Andrew in 2022 after alleging that she was forced to have sex with him when she was just 17.
The disgraced royal has denied all her allegations.
Australian authorities have yet to release the cause of death, but Giuffre joins a growing list of Epstein associates who have unexpectedly perished, including the billionaire pedophile himself, who was suspiciously found hanged in his jail cell at age 66 in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges.
Now, Epstein's many trafficking victims and others who know too much are terrified that they'll suffer the same grisly fate to cover up crimes committed by a bevy of bigwigs who participated in his flesh-peddling operation.
"Until there is a final resolution to the investigation of Virginia's death, it's reasonable for anyone to be concerned," said attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represented several of the victims.