EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre Death Case Clouded With Suspicions — Including Why Her Cremation Was Rushed

The sudden death of pervert Jeffrey Epstein's sex slave Virginia Giuffre took an even more suspicious turn after she was quickly and secretly cremated – leading experts to suspect a cover-up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Giuffre, 41, was found dead April 25 at her home outside Perth, Australia, shortly after agreeing to participate in a bombshell documentary detailing her abuse at the hands of Epstein and Britain's Prince Andrew.

As RadarOnline.com readers know,Giuffre was notorious for being one of the members of the harem that the sex sleaze reportedly peddled to some of the world's richest and most powerful men.

Paul Huebl, a Chicago cop turned Hollywood private eye, told RadarOnline.com the cremation deprives investigators of an opportunity to exhume and properly examine her body for cause of death.