Virginia Giuffre's Death Mystery Unravels: Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's Accuser 'Was Already Dead' In The Chilling Photo of Her Bruised Face as Disturbing New Theories Emerge

Virginia Giuffre's family confirmed her suicide, but skeptics are sounding the alarm after spotting unsettling clues in her final post. Weeks before her passing, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's accuser shared a bruised-up hospital bed selfie – but now, some followers believe she was "already dead" at that point and are calling the whole thing a twisted setup, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: lifetime/Youtube Some people are questioning if Giuffre was 'already dead' in her last Instagram selfie after zooming in on her eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

On March 30, 41-year-old Giuffre uploaded a disturbing photo of herself covered in injuries, claiming she was suffering from kidney failure and had just four days to live following a bus crash. In the post, she even begged to see her children "one last time." But details of the crash details were immediately questioned, with the bus driver even saying she "blew it out of proportion."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM/virginiarobertsrising11 Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's accuser, died by suicide on April 25 at 41 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffre's family confirmed she "lost her life to suicide" on April 25, which led the curious crowd back to her final Instagram post. Upon a closer look, many believed Giuffre — who claimed she was trafficked and forced to witness and partake in sexual activity at just 17 — appeared to be "already dead" in the photo. Critics pointed to her half-closed eyes, suggesting someone else may have posted the image.

Article continues below advertisement

One person commented: "I don’t believe she was the one who wrote this or posted this photo." A second added: "I don’t believe she is alive in this picture, turn the picture on its side, she is laying down, and her eyes are glassy….this is so suspicious."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

A third noted how Giuffre was still wearing a chunky necklace in the photo, which most likely wouldn't have been realistic due to hospital protocol. They said: "I don't believe she posted it either. She already looks deceased in that picture. Also, the first thing they do is remove any jewelry when you go to the hospital for X-rays, etc." Someone replied: "In addition to that, her pictures appear to be in a hospital bed. If she had head trauma, there would be X-rays, but her jewelry is still intact, (and she is still) wearing her street clothes and not a hospital gown."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Giuffre claimed she was trafficked at just 17 by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

Conspiracy theorists started running wild, with another writing: "I do not believe she killed herself. I don't even think she posted this. She was murdered!" Someone else speculated: "She didn't do it, the English royal family did it and made it look like it was her. They also caused the car accident last month with her."

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffre's "suicide" death has undoubtedly caused many questions and doubts – even from her own lawyer, Karrie Louden. She recently said: "We've got big question marks over it," specifically due to the fact that Giuffre did not exhibit any signs she wanted to harm herself before her death.

Article continues below advertisement

Louden told The Sun: “When I got the phone call, I was like, ‘Are you joking?’ Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering." She continued: "There’s suicide and then there’s misadventure. "I didn’t see her in the room. I wasn’t in there. The family said what the family has said, but I’m not going to speculate whether it was suicide or accidental.

Article continues below advertisement

"She was in a lot of pain, but she was looking forward to things in the future. She wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that." Despite Louden's doubts, Giuffre's own family confirmed she took her life, saying: "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking..."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Before her death, Giuffre claimed to be a "sex slave" of disgraced royal Prince Andrew, alleging she slept with him three times at the age of 17. Giuffre also accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, after the late pedophile's girlfriend-turned-consigliere, Maxwell, recruited her – however, Maxwell denied this.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The accuser detailed an alleged sexual encounter with Prince Andrew in London when she was a minor.