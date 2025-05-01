'Endgame Crisis': Hulk Hogan's Horrifying New Look On Morning Show Sparks Fan Concern — Just Weeks After His Family Feud Exploded
Legions of Hulkamaniacs were running wild with shock at Hulk Hogan's surprising new look, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The legendary wrestler is back with a new wrestling promotion – even as the fighting with his own family ramps up.
Hogan dropped by Fox & Friends on Thursday to promote his new sports venture with former WCW promoter Eric Bischoff and veteran freestyle wrestling coach Israel "Izzy" Martinez.
The trio is launching their new Real American Freestyle Wrestling, which the 71-year-old said will feature "real, unscripted freestyle wrestling."
However, fans were left wrestling with his new "throwback" style.
Hogan showed off in a shirt emblazoned with the words "America first, beer second," a reference to his Real American Beer brand. He also had on his usual red bandana with sunglasses on top.
But his beard was dyed jet black while his goatee and hair were left white – a look he hasn't shown off in years and could hint at a new attitude era for the former champ.
Hogan last famously sported the black-and-white facial hair look when he left WWE for rival WCW and turned into a "heel," or bad guy, as a member of the New World Order.
Reaction to the returning look hit fans like a leg drop.
"Does anyone believe this is Hulk Hogan?," one person on X.com wrote, as another joked: "Is he identifying as a Zebra now?"
A third person begged: "What style would you call this look from Hulk Hogan?"
A fourth added: "Tell Hulk Hogan his face is dirty, clean that soot off," as a fifth labeled him: "Hulk Hobo."
Hogan may still be a legend in the ring, but outside, his family dynamic is crumbling after ex-wife Linda reignited their family feud by bitterly blasting the former ring champ as a "complete liar" and "sex addict."
The 65-year-old initially got the vengeance ball rolling after complaining she was "bruised" during a Botox session and was feeling down in the dumps over her failed family life.
She claimed she's given Hulk, aka Terry Bollea, "more opportunities to come back and make us a family," even though he is now married to his third wife, Sky Daily, 46.
Linda further accused Hulk of creating the rift, which led to their daughter severing ties with the rest of her family and excluding the parents from her wedding.
The disgruntled ex told her followers on Instagram: "It's been 15 however long years since I left Hulk Hogan, and my family is the worst mess. Brooke doesn't talk to us. She had twins, she got married (and) she didn't tell us."
The younger Hogan responded to her mother's claims, saying her father wasn't all to blame.
Brooke described her mother's behavior in the video as "mild" compared to past antics she endured growing up.
She added: "(Linda) has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can't control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things."
Linda returned the exchange again, this time calling out her daughter.
She said: "Seems narcissism runs deep in this family. Brooke is a narcissist just like her dad... going out... spewing lies to everyone, and I'm supposed to defend my truth against that."