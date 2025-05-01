'Endgame Crisis': Hulk Hogan's Horrifying New Look On Morning Show Sparks Fan Concern — Just Weeks After His Family Feud Exploded

Hogan dropped by Fox & Friends on Thursday to promote his new sports venture with former WCW promoter Eric Bischoff and veteran freestyle wrestling coach Israel "Izzy" Martinez.

The trio is launching their new Real American Freestyle Wrestling, which the 71-year-old said will feature "real, unscripted freestyle wrestling."

However, fans were left wrestling with his new "throwback" style.

Hogan showed off in a shirt emblazoned with the words "America first, beer second," a reference to his Real American Beer brand. He also had on his usual red bandana with sunglasses on top.

But his beard was dyed jet black while his goatee and hair were left white – a look he hasn't shown off in years and could hint at a new attitude era for the former champ.