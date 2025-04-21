EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hulk Hogan's Explosive Family Feud – With Grizzled Wrestling Veteran Trying to Put Chokehold on Ex-Wife's Sensational Outbursts

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan's puffy-faced, wildly sobbing ex-wife Linda reignited their family feud by bitterly blasting the former ring champ as a "complete liar" and "sex addict" – which is news to no one – and blamed him for shattering their family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But she didn't stop there.

After the Hogans' estranged daughter, Brooke, 36, had the audacity to declare the Hulkster wasn't the only cause of the family dysfunction, Linda, 65, went back online to trash her.

Linda said: "Seems narcissism runs deep in this family. Brooke is a narcissist just like her dad... going out … spewing lies to everyone, and I'm supposed to defend my truth against that."