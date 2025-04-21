EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hulk Hogan's Explosive Family Feud – With Grizzled Wrestling Veteran Trying to Put Chokehold on Ex-Wife's Sensational Outbursts
Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan's puffy-faced, wildly sobbing ex-wife Linda reignited their family feud by bitterly blasting the former ring champ as a "complete liar" and "sex addict" – which is news to no one – and blamed him for shattering their family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But she didn't stop there.
After the Hogans' estranged daughter, Brooke, 36, had the audacity to declare the Hulkster wasn't the only cause of the family dysfunction, Linda, 65, went back online to trash her.
Linda said: "Seems narcissism runs deep in this family. Brooke is a narcissist just like her dad... going out … spewing lies to everyone, and I'm supposed to defend my truth against that."
Linda initially got the vengeance ball rolling after complaining she was "bruised" during a Botox session and was feeling down in the dumps over her failed family life.
She claimed she's given 71-year-old Hulk, aka Terry Bollea, "more opportunities to come back and make us a family," even though he is now married to his third wife, Sky Daily, 46.
"I have to be honest about what I went through in my marriage with Terry," Linda, who has not remarried, said. "It's been 20 years, and I'm still this sad. Somebody please explain that … It just doesn't get better."
Brooke fired back, claiming she was "EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused" as a kid, and it wasn't limited to her dad.
Booke said: "Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it's not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes."
RadarOnline.com readers are no doubt familiar with the Hogan saga, which includes Hulk getting caught in bed with the wife of his former friend Bubba the Love Sponge, Linda's 2012 DUI arrest, and son Nick's car wreck that permanently injured a pal.
Nick also pleaded guilty to DUI last year and was sentenced to probation following a Clearwater, Fla., arrest in 2023.
We also broke the story about a video that captured Hulk's rampant racism, as he used the N-word multiple times in talking about Brooke's love life.
Brooke is now married to ice hockey player Steven Oleksy and gave birth to twins in January.
Linda raged about Brooke: "It's her angle to keep her family away from her now, revealing who she used to be after drinking half a bottle of vodka.
"She was so drunk she broke my collarbone and cut my lip and insisted everyone take her to the hospital because she was poisoned, and she wasn't. She was just drunk."