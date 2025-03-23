Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > ESPN

ESPN Racism Scandal: Leaked Audio Exposes Staffer Who Called Stephen A. Smith an 'Angry Black Man'

Photo of Stephen A. Smith
Source: MEGA

Audio leaked of ESPN staff being critical of Stephen A. Smith.

Profile Image

March 23 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

An ESPN insider has referred to sports television personality Stephen A. Smith as an "angry Black man" in a recently leaked audio clip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
espn racism leaked audio staffer stephen a smith angry black man
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith was called an 'angry Black man'.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip was posted by James O'Keefe, founder of the far-right activist group Project Veritas, on his X account. It allegedly captures a conversation between LA-based assignment editor and producer Ryan Bertrand and another woman, where Bertrand commented on the racial undertones of Smith's on-air persona.

A person, believed to be Bertrand, said: "We have this one guy, his name is Stephen A. Smith, he plays the angry Black man on TV.

"The angry Black man stereotype is basically, you're loud, you talk over people, what you say is not necessarily important, it's more how loud you are and how, I guess, you deliver your speech."

Article continues below advertisement
espn racism leaked audio staffer stephen a smith angry black man
Source: YouTube

Stephen A. Smith recently signed a $100 million deal with ESPN.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the negative racial undertones in the conversation, Bertrand also mentioned that Smith "knows his role" and performs it "pretty well", recognizing the reason behind the hefty compensation Smith receives.

Bertrand said: "He knows how to play that role pretty well. I think the higher-ups at ESPN and Disney see that."

This comes shortly after Smith signed a new $100 million, five-year contract with ESPN.

Article continues below advertisement
espn racism leaked audio staffer stephen a smith angry black man
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith has becoming more vocal politically in recent years.

Article continues below advertisement

Smith has been in the spotlight recently, not only for his political commentary but also for his confrontations with NBA star LeBron James, which were mentioned in the leaked audio, shedding light on how the network views him.

Bertrand said: "He's like this angry Black man, that like, literally is cursing at LeBron James, or like, cursing somebody else or whatever."

In the clip, another voice can be heard as they said: "He had been talking about LeBron's son for a while.

"Long story short, LeBron confronted him at a game one time, like lately, or recently. Like, stepped up to him and basically said, "Stop talking s--- about my son."

Apart from the racial comments, Bertrand also cast doubts on Smith's knowledge of major global issues, calling into question the credibility of his political commentary. This led Bertrand to deactivate his LinkedIn account and make his X account private following the release of the audio clip.

Smith's ongoing discussions about the Middle East have come under scrutiny due to these comments, highlighting the challenges faced by personalities who transition into political commentary.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Jessica Aber and Joe Biden

Cops Launch Investigation Into Mysterious Death of Joe Biden Appointed Ex-US Attorney Who Suddenly Quit Top Job

Composite photo of Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian

Confirmed: Jeff Bezos Invited Prez Donald Trump — and Kim Kardashian — to His Lavish Italian Wedding With Lauren Sanchez

Article continues below advertisement
espn racism leaked audio staffer stephen a smith angry black man
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith has been critical of President Donald Trump in the past.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Smith further stirred the political pot by taking a swipe at President Donald Trump over his stance on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

He went as far as challenging Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to a live TV debate on the topic.

Smith, who has been rumored as a potential presidential candidate, has been vocal about his opposition to Trump's policies, accusing him of neglecting the interests of minority and young voters.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.