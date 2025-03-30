Brooke Hogan’s Husband Steven Oleksy Lashes Out at Hulk, Linda Hogan Amid Raging Family Feud

In an Instagram post on Saturday, March 29, the former hockey player shared: "While there is little need to defend the character of my wife or myself, I feel compelled to acknowledge and validate the outpouring of support we've received over the past few days.

"My wife's post was not a plea for attention, sympathy or even support. It was simply a response to the false claims that had been made about her."

Steven referenced Linda's rant to her social media followers that her daughter hadn't spoken to her for nearly a decade, but did not mention Linda or Hulk by name in his statement.

He wrote: "I cannot stand by and allow anyone to continue to hurt not only the most amazing person I am fortunate enough to call my wife, but also the distorted sense of power and relevance the media can sometimes grant individuals.

"The support we've received and the people we are fortunate to have around us are a testament to who we are as a married couple. We are surrounded by an incredible family, both by blood and through the strong network of friends and supporters who stand by us."