Brooke Hogan’s Husband Steven Oleksy Lashes Out at Hulk, Linda Hogan Amid Raging Family Feud
Brooke Hogan's husband and former NHL enforcer, Steven Oleksy, has lashed out at his in-laws after they got into a heated back-and-forth with his wife.
Steven, 39, defended his wife, 36, on social media after her mother, Linda Hogan, 65, called her daughter a "narcissist" and claimed she hadn't seen Brooke in almost eight years due to a fight with her father, Hulk Hogan, 71.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, March 29, the former hockey player shared: "While there is little need to defend the character of my wife or myself, I feel compelled to acknowledge and validate the outpouring of support we've received over the past few days.
"My wife's post was not a plea for attention, sympathy or even support. It was simply a response to the false claims that had been made about her."
Steven referenced Linda's rant to her social media followers that her daughter hadn't spoken to her for nearly a decade, but did not mention Linda or Hulk by name in his statement.
He wrote: "I cannot stand by and allow anyone to continue to hurt not only the most amazing person I am fortunate enough to call my wife, but also the distorted sense of power and relevance the media can sometimes grant individuals.
"The support we've received and the people we are fortunate to have around us are a testament to who we are as a married couple. We are surrounded by an incredible family, both by blood and through the strong network of friends and supporters who stand by us."
Steven debunked his mother-in-law's claim that Brooke broke her collarbone during a "drunken fight".
The ex-NHL player said: "The claim that my wife broke (Brooke's) collarbone was laughable to those who know the trust.
"My wife will have the occasional cocktail or glass of wine, but neither of us has ever used drugs or any other substance that may alter reality."
The family drama started when Linda accused Hulk of creating the rift, which led to their daughter severing ties to the rest of her family and excluding the parents from her wedding.
Linda told her followers on Instagram: "It's been 15 however long years since I left Hulk Hogan and my family is the worst mess. Brooke doesn't talk to us. She had twins, she got married (and) she didn't tell us."
The younger Hogan responded to her mother's claims, saying her father wasn't all to blame
She described her mother's behavior in the video as "mild" compared to past antics she endured growing up.
Brooke added: "(Linda) has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can't control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things."
Linda returned the exchange again, this time calling out her daughter as a "narcissist" and making the broken collarbone claim while doubling down that she never met Oleksy.
Steven shared his wife's "true character", claiming she had attempted to do heartfelt acts for her mother, including wanting to watch a sunset in exchange for offering her a home renovation.
Brooke's husband said: "Her actions are never driven by financial gain or a desire for others to fill her cup, but rather a relentless commitment to doing the right thing for the right reasons.
"She is the truest, most genuine person many have ever met and loves so hard, that most it hurts."