EXCLUSIVE: Whitey Houston's 'Abusive' Husband Bobby Brown Declares Their Tragic Daughter 'Didn't Have To Go The Way She Went' — After Explosive Claims She Was MURDERED

Bobby Brown is tearing back the band-aid on daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown's tragic death after 10 years. The R&B legend, who had Bobbi with his late ex-wife Whitney Houston, has now claimed his daughter "didn't have to go the way she went" after continuously raising the chilling question about whether she was murdered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The R&B legend said his daughter 'didn't have to go the way she did' after being found unresponsive in a bathtub at age 22.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Bobby, 56, delved into the charity he established in honor of his daughter, called the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. Bobby said the charity serves as "a safe haven for domestic violence abused women and abused children and men," offering housing for "women in need to get out of their relationships."

Source: MEGA Bobby has continuously pinned his daughter's death at her boyfriend at the time, Nick Gordon.

The singer then said he runs the charity because he's "seen too much of it," relating to his late daughter – who was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015 and spent nearly six months in a coma before dying in July 2015 at age 22. Her death was ruled as resulting from lobar pneumonia caused by drug intoxication and immersion in water. He continued: "Me daughter didn't have to go the way she went.

"What the young man did to her was unbelievable. I don't want to see any other families have to go through what I went through, or have to bury a loved one ever again." Bobby alluded to his daughter's boyfriend at the time, Nick Gordon – who was never criminally charged in her death, but was found legally responsible in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed by her estate.

The lawsuit accused him of giving Bobbi a "toxic cocktail" that rendered her unconscious before placing her face-down in a bathtub. In 2016, a judge ruled against Nick by default after he failed to appear in court, and he was ordered to pay $36million in damages. Gordon denied the allegations until his own death in 2020 from a heroin overdose.

Bobby has consistently called out Nick's involvement in his daughter's death, believing he was fully responsible. He previously said: "It's not a mystery to me. The same thing that happened to my daughter is what happened to Whitney. There's only one person that was around both occasions." During a Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk interview in 2021, he similarly explained: "(Nick) was the only one there (in) both situations; with my ex-wife and my daughter, and they both died the same way."

Brown confirmed his belief that Nick supplied both Whitney and their daughter with the drugs that led to their deaths, saying: "This is my opinion of who I think this young man was. "Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he was more so a provider of (makes air quotes) party favors."

Source: MEGA Bobby previously showed regret over not being more involved in Bobbi's life before her passing.

Brown revealed he only discovered the alleged abuse Bobbi suffered at the hands of Nick after her death, and said he never had the chance to confront him because he was in rehab at the time. He expressed deep regret over not being more present in his daughter’s life following Whitney's passing, adding: "I don't know why I didn't see it. "But we hadn't been spending as much time together after her mother's death as we should've been."

Source: MEGA Whitney and her daughter's deaths have been linked through their eerie similarities.