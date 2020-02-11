Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tragic Anniversary: Inside Late Singer Whitney Houston’s Biggest Secrets & Scandals The troubled singer drowned in a hotel bathtub on Feb. 11, 2012.

Whitney Houston was infamous for living hard and fast, but the party came to a sudden and tragic end when the singer was discovered facedown in a hotel bathtub.

The coroner’s report showed that she had accidentally drowned, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors. A member of Houston’s personal staff found her body.

Houston’s agonizing death occurred in just 13 inches of near-boiling water in her suite on the fourth floor of the Beverly Hilton Hotel on the eve of the 2012 Grammy Awards ceremony. Her passing was a heartbreaking finale for the 48-year-old performer, who friends and family always feared would be gone too soon.

The powerful entertainer first shot to fame in 1985, but after a tumultuous marriage to musician bad boy Bobby Brown, Houston couldn’t put her drug problems behind her.

However, Houston’s drug use was just the tip of the iceberg. Houston hid many shocking secrets and scandals from friends, family and fans during her time on Earth.

