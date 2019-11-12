Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘She Felt Like Skin & Bones': Whitney Houston’s Deadly Cocaine Addiction Exposed In New Tell-All The star flew into rages and refused to go to rehab, lover Robyn Crawford claims.

After first trying cocaine at age 14, Whitney Houston struggled with drugs all her life, her lover turned best friend and personal assistant, Robyn Crawford, claims in her no-holds-barred new book, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston.

As a teen, the inseparable pair did cocaine together in their native New Jersey when they could find the money.

“We mostly relied on a local guy who would sometimes give us marijuana and blow,” Crawford wrote of their early partying days.

But when Houston found fame — and especially when she married bad boy Bobby Brown — Houston’s cocaine use spiraled out of control, Crawford claimed.

And sadly, her horrible habit led to her death at just 48 in 2012.

Crushed by her onetime confidante’s tragic demise, Crawford heard horror stories of her sad last days by the few people who still spoke to the increasingly erratic star.

Houston’s friend, gospel singer CeCe Winans, told Crawford about the last time she had seen or spoken to the singer in her Atlanta home.

“When she got there, she found her balled up on the floor in the center of the living room. When she kneeled down and put her arms around Whit’s body, she felt like skin and bones,” Crawford wrote. “She told her that if she kept on doing that stuff, she was going to kill herself.”

Winans took Houston to her Nashville home to sober her up, but Brown allegedly took her back home to Atlanta.

Houston eventually checked into rehab in California, Crawford wrote, but recovery just didn’t stick.

Before Crawford quit working for the star due to her erratic behavior, she witnessed Houston’s cocaine-induced meltdowns, rages and rock-bottom moments.

