Sorry Whitney! Houston’s Lesbian Lover Robyn Crawford Now BFFs With Wendy Williams The talk show host and singer battled in the past over her secret love.

Wendy Williams has a new BFF, RadarOnline.com has learned, and the news would likely make Whitney Houston roll over in her grave!

According to the latest STRAIGHT SHUTER podcast, the talk show host really hit it off with Houston’s alleged lesbian lover, Robyn Crawford, during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show November 12.

“Since the taping, Wendy and Robin have been texting each other,” a source told STRAIGHT SHUTER’s Rob Shuter. “They have become close and are getting dinner next week.”

As Radar reported, Houston was no fan of Williams, and Crawford, author of the new book A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston, revealed the singer was upset Williams was talking about Houston’s same-sex relationship with her, which ended in the early ‘80s after the star worried it could affect her fledgling career.

“We’d be in the car and Whitney would be like, ‘Who is she? Who is this woman? I don’t even know what she looks like!’ Our plan was to go down to Hudson Street … waiting for you right outside,” Crawford said, admitting the trio nearly came to blows.

“It was very tense the day the two of them finally met on the show. Wendy and Robin did not meet backstage before the taping and staff were worried. Neither one of them cared much for the other,” the source admitted.

William’ staff wasn’t exactly sure what would happen when the two sat down. But according to Shuter, things didn’t just go well — they went great!

“Robin wanted to sell books while Wendy wanted to make great TV,” the source revealed. “However, what happened was a miracle — they both got what they wanted, plus something else, a new friend.”

As Radar readers know, Crawford has been promoting her new book, and revealing secrets of their relationship, including detailing her intimacy for a Dateline NBC interview.

“We were intimate on many levels, and all I can say is it was very deep and we were very connected. Our friendship was a deep friendship. In the early part of that friendship, it was physical.”

Meanwhile, Williams has been looking for some kind of friendship or relationship since her messy divorce was finalized.

“After her divorce, Wendy wanted new strong female friends in her life,” the source said. “However, she didn’t think it would be Whitney’s former lover that she had been s**t talking for years.”