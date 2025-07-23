Ghislaine Maxwell Will 'Try to Cut a Deal' with Feds During Jailhouse Meeting — as Congress Subpoenas Epstein Accomplice Over Pedo Files

"She’s going to make a deal," Dershowitz, who previously represented the late sex offender, said. "That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her."

Another legal expert explained Maxwell – who is said to be looking to get a pardon from President Trump – could use the meeting to lessen her prison sentence or even be let out in exchange for vital information about her former boss, Epstein.

"She knows everything, not just about the perpetrators but the victims," Dershowitz added. "And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators."