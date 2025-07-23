Ghislaine Maxwell Will 'Try to Cut a Deal' with Feds During Jailhouse Meeting — as Congress Subpoenas Epstein Accomplice Over Pedo Files
Ghislaine Maxwell will attempt to cut a deal with federal authorities during a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, according to sources, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blanche and the former madam, who is currently behind bars serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking young women for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is set to meet with Blanche – a meeting lawyer Alan Dershowitz thinks could involve a deal.
Maxwell Will Cut A Deal?
"She’s going to make a deal," Dershowitz, who previously represented the late sex offender, said. "That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her."
Another legal expert explained Maxwell – who is said to be looking to get a pardon from President Trump – could use the meeting to lessen her prison sentence or even be let out in exchange for vital information about her former boss, Epstein.
"She knows everything, not just about the perpetrators but the victims," Dershowitz added. "And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators."
On Tuesday, July 22, a spokesperson for the GOP-led House Oversight Committee confirmed they will "seek to subpoena" Maxwell, 63, for testimony in the Epstein case "as expeditiously as possible."
"Since Ms. Maxwell is in federal prison, the Committee will work with the Department of Justice and Bureau of Prisons to identify a date when the Committee can depose her," a committee rep said
According to Maxwell's brother, Ian, the convicted socialite would be willing to testify before a congressional committee on her relationship with Epstein, but also made clear she may end up dead like the late predator, whose lifeless body was found behind bars on August 10, 2019.
Maxwell's Brother Fears For Her Life
He said: "Prisons are very dangerous places and we know from Ghislaine that there are serious staff shortages and more dangerous higher-risk-category prisoners now being admitted to … Tallahassee.
"For sure, she remains at great, if not greater, risk and has expressed her real concerns about this to me."
Ian also claimed his older sister believes Epstein may have been murdered, contradicting the DOJ and FBI's belief in the official theory that he committed suicide.
"The contemporaneous investigation of Epstein's death was cut short, cursory, and frankly shoddy, certainly as regards the duty guards' story the night he died," he explained.
Elon Thinks Maxwell Will Keep Quiet... Or Else
Ian said: "At least one distinguished, independent forensic pathologist concurred with the Epstein family-appointed pathologist that homicide was more likely than suicide."
While Maxwell is all but ready to spill her secrets, there is at least one person who doesn't think she will pull the trigger when the lights shine the brightest: Elon Musk.
After an X user posted quotes from the source, including a 2023 clip of Maxwell speaking from behind bars, where she claims Epstein was "murdered" and did not commit suicide as the investigation noted, the billionaire was quick to respond.
"She will say she has nothing (of course)," the Tesla billionaire said. "The consequences of revealing anything would be negative for her."
While the 54-year-old did not elaborate, it appeared he was suggesting Maxwell may suffer the same fate in prison as her ex-partner Epstein did.
Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and found guilty of sex trafficking. She is currently serving out her sentence at the low-security FCI Tallahassee prison in Florida.