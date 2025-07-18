Epstein Damage Control: Trump Vows to Sue Billionaire Rupert Murdoch and Asks DOJ to Release Pedo’s Grand Jury Evidence After Bombshell Wall Street Journal Exposé

In multiple posts on Truth Social, the president accused The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) of fabricating the letter that it claimed was written by Trump as part of a collection of letters addressed to Epstein that his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell planned to give him as a birthday present in 2003.

According to documents, Trump's letter featured several lines of typewritten text framed by what appeared to be a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman.

The paper said the letter concludes: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret", and featured the signature "Donald", allegedly drawn across the woman's waist, meant to mimic the appearance of pubic hair.