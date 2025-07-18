Epstein Damage Control: Trump Vows to Sue Billionaire Rupert Murdoch and Asks DOJ to Release Pedo’s Grand Jury Evidence After Bombshell Wall Street Journal Exposé
Donald Trump has vowed to sue "the ass off" billionaire Rupert Murdoch over publishing an alleged letter he wrote to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president has claimed the note is "fake" and he told Murdoch not to publish the story surrounding the letter after telling him it was a "scam."
Epstein 'Scam'
In multiple posts on Truth Social, the president accused The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) of fabricating the letter that it claimed was written by Trump as part of a collection of letters addressed to Epstein that his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell planned to give him as a birthday present in 2003.
According to documents, Trump's letter featured several lines of typewritten text framed by what appeared to be a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman.
The paper said the letter concludes: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret", and featured the signature "Donald", allegedly drawn across the woman's waist, meant to mimic the appearance of pubic hair.
'These Are Not My Words'
Responding to the WSJ's claims, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures.
"I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn't print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I'm going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DJT."
He said earlier he would also sue the WSJ and News Corp, which Murdoch owns. The WSJ is published by News Corp subsidiary company, Dow Jones & Co.
Release The Epstein Docs
In a separate post, Trump said he has asked attorney general Pam Bondi to release "any and all pertinent grand jury testimony" in the case of the pedophile financier who was found dead in his Manhattan cell in August 2019, shortly after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.
The release of any documents, Trump said, would be subject to approval by a court.
The justice department has previously said it had around 200 documents relating to Epstein and that the FBI had thousands more.
It is unknown how much of this is grand jury testimony — which is typically kept secret under U.S. law.
Bondi responded to the president on X, writing: "President Trump-we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts."
Trump's former "First Buddy" Elon Musk, who claimed last month that Trump appears in the Epstein files, was surprisingly among the first to come to the president's defense over the WSJ claims.
Taking to X, the tech billionaire wrote: "It really doesn't sound like something Trump would say tbh," before going on to ask where the evidence against Epstein allegedly held by the FBI had gone.
The Trump administration has come under criticism after the president appeared to U-turn on his own promise to release more information about the Epstein case publicly
In the run-up to the election last year, Trump drew on rumors and conspiracy theories that appeared to accuse the Biden administration of suppressing the extent of Epstein's pedophilia, predatory behaviour and his so-called "client list" — thought to contain names of the rich and famous who conspired with him in a child sex trafficking operation.
Bondi fuelled these rumours in February by revealing the alleged Epstein client list was "sitting on my desk right now to review".