Hunter Biden
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Eyeing Cancer-Stricken Joe's $10Million Fortune – As Ex-Prez's Trainwreck Son Attempts To Become Conservator Of His Estate

hunter biden eyes joes m fortune conservatorship power move
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden eyes cancer-stricken Joe's $10M fortune by seeking to become conservator of his estate.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 18 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Screwup Hunter Biden, abandoned by his phony Hollywood friends, is now doubling down on his scheme to raid the $10 million fortune of his ailing dad, Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed the former first son, 55, had high hopes of making a mint with help from entertainment buddies, but the recovering addict's dreams have gone up in smoke – so he's slinking back to the East Coast with his tail between his legs.

Hunter's Money Issues

jill biden joe ex husband
Source: mega

Jill Biden's influence fades as Hunter Biden moves in on Joe's crumbling fortune.

"Hunter was hoping to get some producing jobs or a loan or two. But it simply hasn't happened," an insider confided.

After 82-year-old Joe ended his White House term in January, Hunter admitted he was drowning in debt and deemed his rented $3 million Malibu mansion unlivable after L.A.'s wildfires burned neighboring homes to the ground.

Sources said the trouble magnet's 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, tanked in its first weeks of publication, and his paintings, whose average price tag hovers around $54,000, are collecting dust.

Now, Hunter is being sued for over $50,000 in allegedly unpaid fees by Winston & Strawn, the law firm that represented him in his gun possession case and other federal probes.

"It's desperation time, and he's going back to Delaware to stage a family coup," the insider explained. "The way he sees it, it's his only chance for redemption."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Hunter is aiming to usurp his 74-year-old stepmom, Jill, to become the conservator of his addled father.

Hunter Takes Control?

hunter biden eyes joes m fortune conservatorship power move
Source: MEGA

Winston & Strawn sues Hunter amid failed deals and $1.4 million tax scandal.

Jill's reputation has taken a nosedive in political circles after the recent revelation that Joe was diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

Many believe the power-hungry former first lady may have hidden her husband's deteriorating condition during his administration and encouraged the Democrat's ultimately aborted reelection bid while knowing he was unfit to serve.

Several Biden family members were preemptively pardoned in the waning days of Joe's presidency with autopen-inked orders – but Jill failed to get a pass. Yet, Joe hand-signed a pardon for Hunter, who pleaded guilty to evading a $1.4 million tax bill and was convicted on three federal gun charges.

hunter biden eyes joes m fortune conservatorship power move
Source: MEGA

Joe's cancer sparks family power struggle as Hunter eyes control and cash.

Some suspect Hunter may have managed the autopen – and others predict he won't come to Jill's defense if she's called to testify before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee about her hubby's physical and mental health.

The insider said, "Hunter means to take control of Joe's business and financial affairs – and no doubt line his own pockets in the process."

