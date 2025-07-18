EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Eyeing Cancer-Stricken Joe's $10Million Fortune – As Ex-Prez's Trainwreck Son Attempts To Become Conservator Of His Estate

Sources said the trouble magnet's 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, tanked in its first weeks of publication, and his paintings, whose average price tag hovers around $54,000, are collecting dust.

Now, Hunter is being sued for over $50,000 in allegedly unpaid fees by Winston & Strawn, the law firm that represented him in his gun possession case and other federal probes.

"It's desperation time, and he's going back to Delaware to stage a family coup," the insider explained. "The way he sees it, it's his only chance for redemption."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Hunter is aiming to usurp his 74-year-old stepmom, Jill, to become the conservator of his addled father.