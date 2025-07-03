EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Biden Dynasty Feud Erupts Over Sleepy Joe's $10Million as He Battles 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer
The Biden family feud over Joe's $10million fortune has exploded.
RadarOnline.com can reveal as the ex-president battles "aggressive" prostate cancer, his son Hunter Biden is being accused of attempting to take control over his dad's fortune.
Family Drama
After President Trump asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch an investigation into Biden's mental state while he was commander-in-chief, as well as the use of the device that inked Biden’s signature on the documents – reports began circulating Hunter was the driving force.
President Trump once declared: "Essentially, whoever used the autopen was the president."
During Biden's final minutes of his presidency, he pardoned several members of his family, including his siblings and their spouses – but not his own, Jill Biden.
According to sources, Jill not being included in the pardons was Hunter's plan so he can move forward with becoming leader of the family and gaining control of his own father – as well as the $10million fortune.
According to sources, as Hunter, 55, attempts to quietly inch closer to replacing his stepmother and become the leader of the family – he could also be potentially attempting to trigger a divorce.
An insider said: "It’s the ultimate Macbeth fight is going to come down to Jill and Hunter — and will determine not only Hunter’s power but also Joe’s legacy. I suspect Hunter has his hand on the autopen because everyone but Jill was pardoned!"
Hunter In Charge?
After the release of CNN journalist Jake Tapper’s book Original Sin, calls for an investigation spiked after he called out Hunter for being "demonstrably unethical" and claimed he was treated "almost like a chief of staff."
Amid the allegations, the ex-president called the autopen scandal a "distraction" and insisted he made the "decisions" during his time as commander-in-chief.
He added: "I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false."
After Biden revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis, many Americans called for an investigation about how much his administration knew regarding his health condition during his term and when he was running in the 2024 presidential election.
Following the bombshell announcement in May, reports have claimed Biden only has six months left to live.
Hunter Vs. Jill
After his father announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, Hunter jumped on the bandwagon with fellow Americans accusing Jill of "pushing" Joe to run for president once again.
An insider previously said: "Hunter sees most of the blame going to her and wants to make a play to become his father's protector — giving him control of his affairs and his finances."
For many, many years, Hunter's legal and money issues were hot topics as his father was president.
Now with Jill making headlines amid the former president's cancer battle, Hunter is utilizing this time to step up and take charge of the family.
"He sees the blowback on Jill as an opportunity to make a play to be the conservator of his father’s finances," the source said.