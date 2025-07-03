EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Biden Dynasty Feud Erupts Over Sleepy Joe's $10Million as He Battles 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer

After President Trump asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch an investigation into Biden's mental state while he was commander-in-chief, as well as the use of the device that inked Biden’s signature on the documents – reports began circulating Hunter was the driving force.

President Trump once declared: "Essentially, whoever used the autopen was the president."

During Biden's final minutes of his presidency, he pardoned several members of his family, including his siblings and their spouses – but not his own, Jill Biden.

According to sources, Jill not being included in the pardons was Hunter's plan so he can move forward with becoming leader of the family and gaining control of his own father – as well as the $10million fortune.