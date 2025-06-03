'Vindictive and Cruel!' Trump Blasted for Opening 'Probe' Into Joe Biden’s Mental State As Ex-President Battles Cancer — Despite 'The Don' Facing Accusations He Is Showing Signs of Total Mental Meltdown

According to Trump's loyal attorney, Ed Martin, the Justice Department has been directed to investigate the final days of Biden's presidency, mainly focused on the decisions he made, including pardoning his son, Hunter.

Martin revealed the investigation will determine whether Biden, 82, "was competent and whether others were taking advantage of him through use of AutoPen or other means."

An autopen is used to automatically affix a signature to a document.

Despite being convicted in 2024 of three felonies over an illegal gun, Hunter and former First Lady Jill Biden are being accused by MAGA supporters of being the ones in charge during Biden's last days in the White House.