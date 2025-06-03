'Vindictive and Cruel!' Trump Blasted for Opening 'Probe' Into Joe Biden’s Mental State As Ex-President Battles Cancer — Despite 'The Don' Facing Accusations He Is Showing Signs of Total Mental Meltdown
Donald Trump doesn't care if Joe Biden is battling cancer and possibly dementia, as he has still decided to open an investigation into the former president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 78-year-old will be looking into whether Biden was "competent" when he used an autopen to issue pardons to death row inmates and even to family members.
Who Was Truly In Charge?
According to Trump's loyal attorney, Ed Martin, the Justice Department has been directed to investigate the final days of Biden's presidency, mainly focused on the decisions he made, including pardoning his son, Hunter.
Martin revealed the investigation will determine whether Biden, 82, "was competent and whether others were taking advantage of him through use of AutoPen or other means."
An autopen is used to automatically affix a signature to a document.
Despite being convicted in 2024 of three felonies over an illegal gun, Hunter and former First Lady Jill Biden are being accused by MAGA supporters of being the ones in charge during Biden's last days in the White House.
Martin made clear the investigation will focus on preemptive pardons Biden issued for his loved ones, as well as saving 37 federal inmates from death row.
He also pardoned his siblings, as well as Hunter, who had pleaded guilty to tax violations and was convicted on firearms-related charges.
While some MAGA fanatics are all about the probe, not everyone is on board, as Trump was called out for looking into Biden despite the Democrat dealing with health issues.
'Always Finding A Victim'
"Trump is a vindictive bully and a felon, and this is a piece of nonsense," one person raged. "The naked corruption in the current administration dwarfs any previous activity."
Another went off: "Trump is many things, but Christian isn't one of them! He's a false idol! A demon!" and one said, "I guess he has nothing better to do. Not that he can. Hence, constant distraction.
A user called out Trump for being "cruel," and one added: "Always finding a victim. Who cares. Trump is nuts and wasting taxpayer money."
Like Biden, Trump has used his power to issue pardons as well, including helping out almost 1,600 of his supporters who faced numerous charges in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill.
The investigation is just another item added to Biden's post-presidency life, as he recently revealed he was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, as Trump later declared he was "surprised" the U.S. public was not informed earlier of his cancer battle.
According to renowned oncologist Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, he believes Biden was aware of his cancer during his presidency.
"He did not develop it in the last 100-200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021," Dr. Emanuel previously said while on MSNBC's Morning Joe.
Many have also accused the previous administration of "covering up" Biden's apparent dementia while in office, as Jake Tapper even touched on his in his new book, Original Sin.
The CNN star also claimed Biden's "physical deterioration" was so advanced that "there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn't do so until after the election."
Meanwhile, Trump is also being accused of having his own bout of dementia, as he previously sparked fresh fears he's suffering from the disease after claiming he's invented a well-used word.
Trump claimed he came up with "equalizing" while outlining plans to reduce the cost of prescription drugs by 80 percent in line with Europe, with many critics calling out the controversial politician for his apparent gaffe.