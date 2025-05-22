Your tip
Hunter Biden Slams CNN's Scandal-Plagued Jake Tapper After Publication of Book On His Cancer-Stricken Dad's 'Dementia Cover-Up'

Split photo of Hunter Biden, Jake Tapper
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden and Jake Tapper won't be seeing eye-to-eye any time soon.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 22 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden has destroyed Jake Tapper following the publication of his new book, which goes in hard on Joe Biden and claims his administration did all they could to cover up his "dementia," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 55-year-old revealed the CNN star continued to reach out to him and bothered him with questions after his brother Beau's death.

'I Was Furious'

hunter biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter is said to have dropped the F-bomb on Tapper.

“It would be impossible to forget or misremember something that upsetting and out of line during one of the toughest moments of my life,” Hunter said during a recent interview.

He added: "It happened. I was furious.”

Despite being told off, Tapper is believed to have followed up on a blocked number, which was the moment Hunter answered and allegedly told the TV journalist: “Go f--- yourself, Jake.”

jake tapper
Source: MEGA

The CNN star is accused of hounding Hunter after the death of his brother Beau.

Tapper, however, hit back at the claims and said, “At no point in my life have I ever called Hunter Biden. I’ve never even had his phone number, and I would never have contacted a person’s immediate family during such a challenging and personal time.”

Hunter doubled down, claiming he confronted Tapper at a Super Bowl party in 2018 for hounding him about his late brother.

“Hunter did once confront me at a Super Bowl party, but it was over an unrelated issue – coverage he wrongly believed I had done regarding divorce allegations of drug use and using prostitutes, which I actually had never done," Tapper recalled.

Tapper Goes In On Hunter

A spokesperson for Tapper backed up the author's claim, and released a statement: “The idea that Jake could do something so heartless – and yet the Bidens would subsequently offer him multiple sit down interviews as well as agree to him moderating the debate, all without anyone hearing about it until now – completely defies logic."

The apparent feud has not cooled off, however, as Tapper bashed Hunter as "demonstrably unethical.”

“I think Hunter was driving the decision-making for the family in a way that people – he was almost like a chief of staff of the family,” Tapper said during an interview on Katie Couric's podcast Next Question to promote his book, Original Sin – co-written with Axios correspondent Alex Thompson

hunter biden begs joe financial help la home destroyed
Source: MEGA

Tapper denied the allegations, but did previously call Hunter 'sleazy.'

Tapper, 56, went off: "It’s bizarre because I think he is provably demonstrably unethical, sleazy, and prone to horrible decisions.

“I just look at the record. I mean, after his brother died, he cheated on his wife with his brother’s widow and then got her addicted to crack. That’s just one thing I could say. I mean, I don’t have a lot of personal regard for him, and just based on having nothing to do with – I barely have ever met him. I’ve met him like once or twice.”

In the anchor's new book, which dropped on May 20, Tapper calls out Joe and his team, accusing them of hiding the former president's mental condition.

What's Wrong With Joe?

joe biden cancer
Source: MEGA

Tapper's new book calls out Hunter's father, Joe, and claims the White Hour 'covered-up his Dementia.'

According to Tapper, Joe failed to recognize huge A-list supporter George Clooney – which led the Oscar winner to rip him apart – and his physical health came into question as well, so much so that his team was prepared to have a wheelchair for him.

"Biden's physical deterioration – most apparent in his halting walk – had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn't do so until after the election," the co-authors write in the controversial book, noting Joe's team felt it was "politically untenable" to use an assistive device.

Tapper and Thompson also claim multiple Cabinet members noticed the former politician "would occasionally be mumbling and not making much sense."

"I don't think he has dementia," a Cabinet secretary was quoted as saying. "But the thing is, he's an old man. The president can give you four to six good hours a day. When he got tired, sloppy isn't the right word, but his guard was down."

