Jill Biden Facing 'Elder Abuse' Case Over Cancer 'Cover-Up Plot' For Husband Joe Biden As Conspiracy Theories Fly About Illness Timeline
Jill Biden faces being charged with "elder abuse" for allegedly keeping Joe Biden's health issues secret.
RadarOnline.com can reveal senior Department of Justice official Leo Terrell made the shocking claims, as conspiracy theories mount the Bidens deliberately kept quiet about the former president's prostate cancer diagnosis "for years."
'Criminal Charges'
Biden announced his bleak diagnosis in an official statement from his personal office on Sunday.
Shortly after the ex-president went public with his health news, Terrell responded to an X post that suggested Jill "knew about Joe's health problems" but still "still wanted him to run for President."
He wrote: "Elder abuse! Criminal charges??"
The senior DoJ official – recently appointed by Donald Trump – has accused Jill, 73, of "elder abuse" for years in a slew of posts made on X.
One of them read: "I am willing to prosecute Jill for elder abuse!"
Another said: "This woman is GUILTY of Elder Abuse. Stay home and take care of your incompetent husband!"
Conspiracy Theories Fly
Terrell's latest tweet comes as Joe Biden is facing fresh scrutiny over his health while in office amid his cancer shock.
A spokesperson for the ex-President has been forced to comment and say Biden was never diagnosed with cancer before.
Biden, 82, claimed to have had cancer during a speech slip-up three years ago – sparking fears for his health at the time.
He said: "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation."
Biden's use of the present tense led to speculations that the president was suffering from cancer.
These were dismissed after it was suggested that the comments were a reference to "non-melanoma skin cancers."
Before assuming the presidency, Biden had a number of "localized, non-melanoma skin cancers" removed by surgery.
Skin Cancer Fears
In November 2021, Biden had a polyp removed from his colon that was a benign, but potentially pre-cancerous lesion.
And in February 2023, he had a skin lesion removed from his chest that was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.
Non-melanoma skin cancer typically develops in the areas of the body most exposed to the sun such as the face, ears, hands, shoulders, upper chest, and back.
The latest statement from Biden's personal office said that he was seen by doctors last week after suffering urinary symptoms, with a prostate nodule then being found.
He was then diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.
This comes as Trump took a swipe at his predecessor and said he was "surprised" the public wasn't told long ago about Biden's cancer.
The president cast doubt on the timeline of Biden's diagnosis on Monday as he said it usually takes a "long time" to reach such an aggressive stage of cancer.