Jill Biden Facing 'Elder Abuse' Case Over Cancer 'Cover-Up Plot' For Husband Joe Biden As Conspiracy Theories Fly About Illness Timeline

Biden announced his bleak diagnosis in an official statement from his personal office on Sunday.

Shortly after the ex-president went public with his health news, Terrell responded to an X post that suggested Jill "knew about Joe's health problems" but still "still wanted him to run for President."

He wrote: "Elder abuse! Criminal charges??"

The senior DoJ official – recently appointed by Donald Trump – has accused Jill, 73, of "elder abuse" for years in a slew of posts made on X.

One of them read: "I am willing to prosecute Jill for elder abuse!"

Another said: "This woman is GUILTY of Elder Abuse. Stay home and take care of your incompetent husband!"