Joe Biden's White House Medic Kevin O'Connor Faces Calls to be Subpoenaed Amid Growing Conspiracy Theories Over Ex-President's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Joe Biden's White House medic, Kevin O'Connor, has faced calls to be subpoenaed amid growing conspiracy theories following the announcement.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-president's prostate cancer diagnosis raised many questions about how much was known about his health during his term.
America's Questions
The ex-president's long-term physician, Kevin O'Connor, has since faced mounting calls to testify under oath on Monday for giving Biden a clean health report just months before the announcement.
During Biden's presidency, which wrapped when President Trump returned to the Oval Office, O'Connor assured the American people he was healthy and could have served another term.
What Did They Know?
Due to the prostate cancer diagnosis, many people are now questioning if Biden, his wife Jill Biden and others surrounding the president attempted to cover up the diagnosis during the election.
President Trump, who did wish his political enemy well following the heartbreaking news, said on Monday: "Somebody is going to have to speak to his doctor... I think the doctor said he was just fine.
"It takes a long time to get to that situation... I'm surprised that it wasn't, you know, the public wasn't notified a long time ago because to get to stage nine, that's a long time."
In addition to the president, Fox News host Jesse Watters has demanded O'Connor be subpoenaed over the cancer diagnosis.
Watters said: "He needs to be brought in, he needs to be subpoenaed, and he needs to answer some of these questions. Who knows if he even got tested. He was supposed to have had a full test a year ago, and they said there was no cancer detected. Well, we need to know exactly what tests they did."
Biden's Announcement
On Sunday, Biden's office issued a statement, declaring: "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
Prostate cancers are graded using the Gleason score, a scale ranging from 1 to 10 that assesses how closely the cancer cells resemble healthy cells.
Biden's score was an alarming 9, which marked it as one of the most aggressive types.
On Tuesday, May 13, a spokesperson for the former president last shared an update on his health in a statement to ABC News, saying: "In a routine physical exam, a small nodule was found in the prostate, which necessitated further evaluation."
When prostate cancer metastasizes, the disease often targets the bones – which it has for the former president.
During the 2024 presidential election, concerns for Biden's health grew daily and were a hot topic among voters.
Following his June 2024 presidential debate with President Trump, Biden eventually stepped down as the Democratic candidate.
Eventually, former Vice President Kamala Harris stepped in to run in his place.