Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Joe Biden

Joe Biden's White House Medic Kevin O'Connor Faces Calls to be Subpoenaed Amid Growing Conspiracy Theories Over Ex-President's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

joe biden cancer
Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 20 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Joe Biden's White House medic, Kevin O'Connor, has faced calls to be subpoenaed amid growing conspiracy theories following the announcement.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-president's prostate cancer diagnosis raised many questions about how much was known about his health during his term.

Article continues below advertisement

America's Questions

joe biden cancer
Source: MEGA

The ex-president's long-term physician, Kevin O'Connor, has since faced mounting calls to testify under oath.

Article continues below advertisement

The ex-president's long-term physician, Kevin O'Connor, has since faced mounting calls to testify under oath on Monday for giving Biden a clean health report just months before the announcement.

During Biden's presidency, which wrapped when President Trump returned to the Oval Office, O'Connor assured the American people he was healthy and could have served another term.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did They Know?

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: https://x.com/JoeBiden

The Bidens have put on a brave face after Joe's announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

Due to the prostate cancer diagnosis, many people are now questioning if Biden, his wife Jill Biden and others surrounding the president attempted to cover up the diagnosis during the election.

President Trump, who did wish his political enemy well following the heartbreaking news, said on Monday: "Somebody is going to have to speak to his doctor... I think the doctor said he was just fine.

"It takes a long time to get to that situation... I'm surprised that it wasn't, you know, the public wasn't notified a long time ago because to get to stage nine, that's a long time."

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the president, Fox News host Jesse Watters has demanded O'Connor be subpoenaed over the cancer diagnosis.

Watters said: "He needs to be brought in, he needs to be subpoenaed, and he needs to answer some of these questions. Who knows if he even got tested. He was supposed to have had a full test a year ago, and they said there was no cancer detected. Well, we need to know exactly what tests they did."

Article continues below advertisement

Biden's Announcement

joe biden diagnosed aggressive prostate cancer
Source: MEGA

Biden announced his cancer battle as his reps confirmed it's spread to his bones.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Harvey Weinstein, Gwyneth Paltrow

Harvey Weinstein Breaks Silence From Behind Bars to Reveal What Really Happened Between Him and Gwyneth Paltrow

photo of Joe Biden

EXCLUSIVE: New Book Reveals Joe Biden 'Appeared to Confess He Knew He Was Doomed to Die of Cancer' Like Son Beau Before Running For President in 2020

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, Biden's office issued a statement, declaring: "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Prostate cancers are graded using the Gleason score, a scale ranging from 1 to 10 that assesses how closely the cancer cells resemble healthy cells.

Biden's score was an alarming 9, which marked it as one of the most aggressive types.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, May 13, a spokesperson for the former president last shared an update on his health in a statement to ABC News, saying: "In a routine physical exam, a small nodule was found in the prostate, which necessitated further evaluation."

When prostate cancer metastasizes, the disease often targets the bones – which it has for the former president.

During the 2024 presidential election, concerns for Biden's health grew daily and were a hot topic among voters.

Following his June 2024 presidential debate with President Trump, Biden eventually stepped down as the Democratic candidate.

Eventually, former Vice President Kamala Harris stepped in to run in his place.

democrats joe biden wife jill party heavyweights want back in
Source: MEGA

A 'small nodule' was found on Joe Biden's prostate during a physical exam.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.