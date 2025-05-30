EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Dying Joe Biden's Cancer Cover-Up Revealed — Including 'Deep State Conspiracy' to Protect Ailing Democrat

In May, Biden's office issued a statement, declaring: "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Prostate cancers are graded using the Gleason score, a scale ranging from 1 to 10 that assesses how closely the cancer cells resemble healthy cells.

Biden's score was an alarming 9, which is one of the most aggressive types.

Following the bombshell announcement and reports claiming he only has six months left to live, many Americans were left with one question —how long did they know about Biden's diagnosis?