EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Boots Pal George Clooney From A-List Friend Circle — After Awkwardly Ending 30-Year Feud With Tom Cruise on Red Carpet

Superstar Brad Pitt has been buddying up to a host of A-listers, including Tom Cruise and Channing Tatum, and that's got supposed BFF George Clooney feeling left out in the cold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said golden boy Pitt's on a roll with his hot new racing flick, F1. Meanwhile, Cruise is pals with the movie's director, Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick, and launched the upcoming success hit buddies at the London premiere.

"Great night at the movies with my friends! You guys crushed it," Cruise said on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Clooney has been stuck on the sidelines, according to a source.