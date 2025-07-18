EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Boots Pal George Clooney From A-List Friend Circle — After Awkwardly Ending 30-Year Feud With Tom Cruise on Red Carpet
Superstar Brad Pitt has been buddying up to a host of A-listers, including Tom Cruise and Channing Tatum, and that's got supposed BFF George Clooney feeling left out in the cold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said golden boy Pitt's on a roll with his hot new racing flick, F1. Meanwhile, Cruise is pals with the movie's director, Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick, and launched the upcoming success hit buddies at the London premiere.
"Great night at the movies with my friends! You guys crushed it," Cruise said on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Clooney has been stuck on the sidelines, according to a source.
There Goes The Clooney Friendship
"Super sad. He was the former go-to person for Brad, but he seems shut up to standing quietly beside the red carpet," the insider said. "They both just threw all their things, their dynamics, to everyone else's needs."
Pitt, 61, was a no-show from 64-year-old Clooney's circle of A-list pals who turned up for the debut of Broadway-bound Good Night, and Good Luck, though he explained he was working in New Zealand.
"Brad didn't show up for George on Broadway. That's what everyone cared about, but it's no secret his feelings were hurt," said the source. "Here's the guy he supported through thick and thin, and he can't make the time to show up – it's very indicative of where Brad's loyalty lies."
Where Was Pitt?
Pitt's rep said talk of a rift is false and noted his client was overseas all spring filming a project that wrapped just before the premiere of F1 in June.
The source continued: "But he should have tried. He's always promoting himself nowadays, and he ducks, that's for something George would have come out for. He's never once let Brad miss a party or sneak-listed Tom over too many times.
"On his downtime, he's talking with Bradley Cooper and Tom – and he assists with it."
Tatum is another added sidekick in the racing-and-motorcycles blend, and he's been over that in a big way.
"A lot of people are watching how Pitt interacts and what seems like an aged-out manner and stress that ditched him, which has got to sting, the insider explained.