Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Brad Pitt
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Boots Pal George Clooney From A-List Friend Circle — After Awkwardly Ending 30-Year Feud With Tom Cruise on Red Carpet

Composite photo of Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt doesn't seem like he wants George Clooney in his inner circle anymore, opting instead for Tom Cruise.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 18 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Superstar Brad Pitt has been buddying up to a host of A-listers, including Tom Cruise and Channing Tatum, and that's got supposed BFF George Clooney feeling left out in the cold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said golden boy Pitt's on a roll with his hot new racing flick, F1. Meanwhile, Cruise is pals with the movie's director, Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick, and launched the upcoming success hit buddies at the London premiere.

"Great night at the movies with my friends! You guys crushed it," Cruise said on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Clooney has been stuck on the sidelines, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

There Goes The Clooney Friendship

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt boots george clooney after tom cruise feud ends
Source: MEGA

Cruise backed Pitt at 'F1' premiere while Clooney stood sidelined.

Article continues below advertisement

"Super sad. He was the former go-to person for Brad, but he seems shut up to standing quietly beside the red carpet," the insider said. "They both just threw all their things, their dynamics, to everyone else's needs."

Pitt, 61, was a no-show from 64-year-old Clooney's circle of A-list pals who turned up for the debut of Broadway-bound Good Night, and Good Luck, though he explained he was working in New Zealand.

"Brad didn't show up for George on Broadway. That's what everyone cared about, but it's no secret his feelings were hurt," said the source. "Here's the guy he supported through thick and thin, and he can't make the time to show up – it's very indicative of where Brad's loyalty lies."

Article continues below advertisement

Where Was Pitt?

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt boots george clooney after tom cruise feud ends
Source: MEGA

Director Joseph Kosinski connected Cruise and Pitt, leaving Clooney out of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt's rep said talk of a rift is false and noted his client was overseas all spring filming a project that wrapped just before the premiere of F1 in June.

The source continued: "But he should have tried. He's always promoting himself nowadays, and he ducks, that's for something George would have come out for. He's never once let Brad miss a party or sneak-listed Tom over too many times.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Gay Golden Age stars in Hollywood secretly navigated fame while hiding their true identity.

EXCLUSIVE: Love in the Shadows – The Gay Golden Age of Hollywood Stars Who Lived in the Closet

photo of Charlize Theron

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Charlize Theron's Ultra-Strict 'Toyboy Rulebook' for the Younger Men She Loves to Have Flings With After Her VERY Naughty Sex Confession

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt boots george clooney after tom cruise feud ends
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum is now in Pitt's crew as Clooney fades from the A-list scene.

"On his downtime, he's talking with Bradley Cooper and Tom – and he assists with it."

Tatum is another added sidekick in the racing-and-motorcycles blend, and he's been over that in a big way.

"A lot of people are watching how Pitt interacts and what seems like an aged-out manner and stress that ditched him, which has got to sting, the insider explained.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.