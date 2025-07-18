EXCLUSIVE: Love in the Shadows – The Gay Golden Age of Hollywood Stars Who Lived in the Closet

Today, Hollywood celebrates a broad spectrum of identities and sexual orientations, with stars free to live openly and love who they choose. But for those in the 1930s, '40s, '50s and beyond, authenticity came at too high a price.

While we now embrace diversity in the spotlight, it's bittersweet to look back and realize how many legends were denied the joy of living – and loving – out loud. Their stories deserve to be told, not just as cautionary tales, but as tributes to the courage it took to shine in silence.

Anthony Perkins

Early in Anthony Perkins' career, Paramount pressured him to end his public relationship with Tab Hunter. He resisted but in the end complied – the Psycho star even bought himself out of his contract to escape pressure. He had deep emotional trauma, once declaring to the draft board that he was homosexual to avoid service – but later was urged into conversion therapy.

Western star Gary Cooper took him under his wing after realizing Perkins' struggles.

Cooper's daughter, Maria Cooper Janis, says her father "respected everyone's life and right to make their own choices. He had friends in Hollywood, in the acting community, who were gay, and they couldn't come out. He saw what an emotional toll it took on them."