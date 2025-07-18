Why Online Poker Sometimes Feels More Social Than Group Chats
In 1973, the first online chat room was created. And 25 years later, in 1998, the first online card room to offer real poker popped up. But since then, a lot has changed.
Both chat rooms and online poker are growing more and more sophisticated, giving us lots of options for connection and entertainment online. While both have advanced drastically, you can see a clearer change in online poker. The new features introduced and mechanisms used can now provide a completely different experience than was even imaginable before.
Realism Through the Screen
What we’re talking about is something that’s become known as “live poker”. It’s not just poker – other popular live games include blackjack, baccarat and craps. In any case, a live table experience is much more intense, immersive and social than classic online poker.
Live dealer games bring an extra layer of realism to your online casino experience. You can chat with professional dealers and play in real time via HD video, explains Lloyd Mackenzie from the Pokerscout team.
In a live game, you join the table along with other players and chat both with them and the dealer while enjoying the game together. It’s the best of both worlds – the charm of a real dealer with the convenience of online accessibility.
You’re combining the features of a chat room with those of online poker and more. There are a couple of reasons this creates a more satisfying social experience than simple naked group chats.
Full Attention
When chatting online, it’s common to be multitasking. People are half-doing something else, like watching a movie, reading articles or talking to other people at the same time. Everyone’s only half-there. And it’s kind of inevitable, as online chat conversations seldom require your full attention.
When playing an online game together, you’re, in a sense, also multitasking – you’re both chatting and playing, sure, but it’s not the same thing. Everyone is fully immersed in the same thing, which takes the social experience to the next level. It lets participants enjoy a feeling of togetherness that is much more social than everyone involved being busy with their own things.
Bonding Through Adrenaline
Readers have probably heard the old tip of taking your date on a rollercoaster ride – or somewhere else that gets the adrenaline flowing – to create more intense bonding and intimacy right away. It’s a scientifically-backed hack – adrenaline really does make the heart grow fonder.
But that’s not just true for lovers. Adrenaline can also create stronger friendships and strengthen familiar relationships. And playing poker is a great way of getting that adrenaline kick! An intense round of poker where your own money is at stake can easily give you a rush that leads to stronger social bonds with those you’re playing with, so long as no one is a sore loser.
Social Platforms in the Future
Group chats are still a popular feature decades after being introduced, and while it’s not likely to go anywhere, it also isn’t likely to stay the same forever.
Chatting together online can be about much more than just chatting. Playing games together at the same time is already possible, but is likely to become an integrated feature. We’ve already seen it happening with platforms like Messenger introducing games during calls, but that’s not the end of it.
In the future, we could see all popular group chat platforms having features such as built-in poker, chess, UNO and other popular games, adding another dimension to the social experience and creating rich bonding opportunities with loved ones even from afar.
