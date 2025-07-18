Why Online Poker Sometimes Feels More Social Than Group Chats

What we’re talking about is something that’s become known as “live poker”. It’s not just poker – other popular live games include blackjack, baccarat and craps. In any case, a live table experience is much more intense, immersive and social than classic online poker.

Live dealer games bring an extra layer of realism to your online casino experience. You can chat with professional dealers and play in real time via HD video, explains Lloyd Mackenzie from the Pokerscout team.

In a live game, you join the table along with other players and chat both with them and the dealer while enjoying the game together. It’s the best of both worlds – the charm of a real dealer with the convenience of online accessibility.

You’re combining the features of a chat room with those of online poker and more. There are a couple of reasons this creates a more satisfying social experience than simple naked group chats.