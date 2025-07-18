Your tip
The Viral Juice Trick That Left Millions of Internet Viewers Speechless

the viral juice trick that left millions of internet viewers speechless
Source: SUPPLIED

July 18 2025, Published 2:40 a.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

A tiny cup of juice fills a giant jug. That video left viewers wondering, “How is that even possible?” The video features content creator Eknoor Soni reacting in disbelief as his older brother Arsh performs the trick. Arsh, who has 15 million followers of his own, pulled off the playful illusion, which went viral and amassed over 25 million views. This magic moment inspired Soni to focus on creating awe rather than just content.

Article continues below advertisement

The Attention Economy’s Harsh Reality

Getting attention online is hard. Keeping it? Well, that’s even harder. Algorithms and short attention spans drive social media’s ecosystem. Often, the difference between a forgettable scroll and a billion-view hit is a few seconds of something unexpected. Content creator Soni understands that.

“Sometimes a video can fail because of a bad hook, a lack of retention, or poor storytelling,” he says. The real challenge? Learning why. For Soni, that means analyzing what worked and what didn’t. From there, you must shift directions without losing what makes your content feel real.

Soni has taken a systematic approach to turning curiosity into clicks. The result? He has 1.4 million TikTok followers, 1.4 million YouTube subscribers, and thousands more on Snapchat. However, growing and sustaining his brand across these platforms didn’t happen accidentally.

Article continues below advertisement

The System Behind Viral Videos

Soni is a builder of content creation frameworks. If a particular hook works, he’ll use it again with a twist. If a trick gains traction, he’ll study the structure behind the reaction. “It’s about figuring out what works and doubling down,” he says. This mix of testing, adapting, and applying repeatable strategy separates Soni’s videos from the pack.

The juice trick was an eye-opening viral moment. It was part illusion and part emotional engineering. The video caught fire because viewers saw something that defied what’s physically possible. Soni turned that disbelief into infectious engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

The Fun That Started It All

The Soni brothers’ brand began with them experimenting just for fun. They didn’t have corporate sponsors or a production budget. All they had was curiosity, humor, and a camera.

Those three factors have enabled them to attract millions of followers. Despite this success, Soni hasn’t lost sight of their mission. “We want to spark curiosity and get people to think beyond the ordinary.”

Article continues below advertisement

A New Blueprint for Content Creators

What makes Soni different is his mindset. He approaches content like an engineer by testing and refining every moment for emotional impact. But there is a deeper motivation at work. Ultimately, he wants to help others do the same.

Many creators focus only on views. Meanwhile, Soni thinks about reach, revenue, and retention. “A lot of creators are so busy making content,” he says. “They don’t have time to post on other platforms, let alone research why it’s a good platform for videos and monetization.

As he grows, he has set his sights on building an agency. The firm aims to help creators expand across platforms and monetize content in new ways. The intent is to create tools and systems that make digital magic sustainable.

Magical Moments That Feel Real

Soni is a builder of reactions. He’s a student of audience behavior. Although his videos may look simple on screen, the content is backed by hours of thinking, testing, and revision. However, the goal isn’t to go viral. Instead, the aim is to make people feel surprised and joyful while creating a sense that anything’s possible.

You can follow Eknoor Soni’s world of magic on TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat. Just don’t expect to understand how the juice trick works. That’s one secret he’s keeping for now.

