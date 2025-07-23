TRUMP'S 'I DO' TO EPSTEIN: New Video Confirms Pedo Attended Prez's 1993 Wedding to Marla Maples — as Pair is Also Linked Together at 1999 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Event
Jeffrey Epstein was a guest at Donald Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples, and the sex predator also hobnobbed with the future president at a Victoria's Secret fashion event, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump has been trying to move on from questions and rumors of the convicted sex offender's "client list" while also claiming to have never been friends with the man who killed himself in prison.
After Epstein’s crimes became public, Trump attempted to distance himself. He reportedly barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago in 2008, and said in 2019, "I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him," insisting, "I was not a fan."
But CNN has unearthed new photos from Trump's wedding that appear to show Epstein in attendance. And a newly discovered video shows the two apparently having a conversation at a Victoria's Secret fashion event in 1999.
Asked about the wedding photos, Trump angrily dismissed CNN, responding, "You’ve got to be kidding me," before blasting the news network with his favorite catchphrase, "fake news," and hanging up.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung went into greater detail in a statement to CNN that read: "These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious.
"The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media."
Constant Companions
However, investigative reporter Dylan Howard wrote in Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, that's not exactly the truth.
"In the early 90s the two were constant companions," Howard shared. "A (video) from 1992 shows the two pervy playboys whispering and laughing, surrounded by women at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago."
According to Howard, Epstein's flight logs showed an entry for Trump on the "Lolita Express" – the plane he used to allegedly traffic underage girls.
"Not only was Trump's phone number found in Epstein’s little black book," he wrote, "but also 12-14 additional ways to contact him."
'Terrific Guy'
Trump himself has previously confessed to a connection with Epstein, telling New York magazine in 2002: "I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. He’s a terrific guy.
"It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."
Attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents one of Epstein’s victims, shared: "We certainly knew that Mr. Trump was a close friend of Mr. Epstein during those exact years that Mr. Epstein was molesting these young girls.
"These are two gentlemen that definitely ran in the same circles."
The Don Fights Back
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has attacked his supporters for continuing to harp on the criminal, as he raged on Truth Social: "These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at; it's all they have.
"They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates."
"Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue," he continued. "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."