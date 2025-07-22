Trump's Bombshell Confession? The Don Appears To Admit His Name Is In The Epstein Files — As Prez Avoids Releasing More On Sick Pedo's Case

Trump was right at home when dialed into "Just the News" on Real America's Voice for a wide-ranging interview. One of the first topics discussed was the ongoing demand for the release of the Epstein files.

The president stuck to his normal talking points about the controversy, reiterating that reports of a list are all a "hoax orchestrated by the Democrats."

When asked if he wanted his government to look into possible political prosecution over the "fake news," Trump seemed noncommittal, hinting investigations have already begun.

"I would imagine if they were run by (former FBI Director) Chris Wray and they were run by (former FBI Director James) Comey, and because it was actually even before that administration, they've been running these files."