Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Trump's Bombshell Confession? The Don Appears To Admit His Name Is In The Epstein Files — As Prez Avoids Releasing More On Sick Pedo's Case

split photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.
Source: mega

President Trump seemed to admit his name is in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 22 2025, Published 6:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President Trump seemingly let slip that he is indeed in the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can report.

The president let down his guard and made the shocking revelation during an interview with a right-wing conservative news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The demand for the release of a fabled Epstein list grows.

Trump was right at home when dialed into "Just the News" on Real America's Voice for a wide-ranging interview. One of the first topics discussed was the ongoing demand for the release of the Epstein files.

The president stuck to his normal talking points about the controversy, reiterating that reports of a list are all a "hoax orchestrated by the Democrats."

When asked if he wanted his government to look into possible political prosecution over the "fake news," Trump seemed noncommittal, hinting investigations have already begun.

"I would imagine if they were run by (former FBI Director) Chris Wray and they were run by (former FBI Director James) Comey, and because it was actually even before that administration, they've been running these files."

Article continues below advertisement

What, Me Worry?

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The president once labeled the sex predator a 'terrific guy.'

Then he tried to give a sample of some of the findings – inadvertently using himself as the example.

"So much of the things that we found were fake with me," he said.

Followers in the comments section instantly keyed in on the moment, with one declaring, "He just admitted he's on EPSTEIN FILES," as another questioned: "So you're saying they exist and they include you? Why lie, then?"

Article continues below advertisement

Suing Rupert's A--

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is trying to get everyone to move on.

The faux pas comes as Trump continues to try to distance himself from a friendship with the convicted sex offender and has vowed to sue "the a-- off" billionaire Rupert Murdoch over publishing an alleged letter he wrote to Epstein.

In multiple posts on Truth Social, the president accused The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) of fabricating the letter that it claimed was written by Trump as part of a collection of letters addressed to Epstein that his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell planned to give him as a birthday present in 2003.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: youtube.com/@RealAmericasVoice

According to documents, Trump's letter featured several lines of typewritten text framed by what appeared to be a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman.

The paper said the letter concludes: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," and featured the signature "Donald," allegedly drawn across the woman's waist, meant to mimic the appearance of pubic hair.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Amber Heard and Elon Musk

How Amber Heard Left Ex-Lover Elon Musk 'Hurt and Depressed': New Bombshell Tell-All Book Reveals Secrets of Their 'Toxic' Romance

Photo of Scott and Kelley Wolf

Cops Called to Scott Wolf's Home by Mystery Man Fearing For 'Party of Five' Star's 'Estranged Wife'

Fake News

photo of Rupert Murdoch
Source: MEGA

He promised to sue Rupert Murdoch for a recent Wall Street Journal article.

Responding to the WSJ's claims, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures.

"I told Rupert Murdoch it was a scam, that he shouldn't print this fake story. But he did, and now I'm going to sue his a-- off, and that of his third-rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DJT."

He said earlier he would also sue the WSJ and News Corp, which Murdoch owns. The WSJ is published by News Corp subsidiary company Dow Jones & Co.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.