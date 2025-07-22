Trump's Bombshell Confession? The Don Appears To Admit His Name Is In The Epstein Files — As Prez Avoids Releasing More On Sick Pedo's Case
President Trump seemingly let slip that he is indeed in the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president let down his guard and made the shocking revelation during an interview with a right-wing conservative news outlet.
Trump was right at home when dialed into "Just the News" on Real America's Voice for a wide-ranging interview. One of the first topics discussed was the ongoing demand for the release of the Epstein files.
The president stuck to his normal talking points about the controversy, reiterating that reports of a list are all a "hoax orchestrated by the Democrats."
When asked if he wanted his government to look into possible political prosecution over the "fake news," Trump seemed noncommittal, hinting investigations have already begun.
"I would imagine if they were run by (former FBI Director) Chris Wray and they were run by (former FBI Director James) Comey, and because it was actually even before that administration, they've been running these files."
What, Me Worry?
Then he tried to give a sample of some of the findings – inadvertently using himself as the example.
"So much of the things that we found were fake with me," he said.
Followers in the comments section instantly keyed in on the moment, with one declaring, "He just admitted he's on EPSTEIN FILES," as another questioned: "So you're saying they exist and they include you? Why lie, then?"
Suing Rupert's A--
The faux pas comes as Trump continues to try to distance himself from a friendship with the convicted sex offender and has vowed to sue "the a-- off" billionaire Rupert Murdoch over publishing an alleged letter he wrote to Epstein.
In multiple posts on Truth Social, the president accused The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) of fabricating the letter that it claimed was written by Trump as part of a collection of letters addressed to Epstein that his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell planned to give him as a birthday present in 2003.
According to documents, Trump's letter featured several lines of typewritten text framed by what appeared to be a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman.
The paper said the letter concludes: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," and featured the signature "Donald," allegedly drawn across the woman's waist, meant to mimic the appearance of pubic hair.
Fake News
Responding to the WSJ's claims, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures.
"I told Rupert Murdoch it was a scam, that he shouldn't print this fake story. But he did, and now I'm going to sue his a-- off, and that of his third-rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DJT."
He said earlier he would also sue the WSJ and News Corp, which Murdoch owns. The WSJ is published by News Corp subsidiary company Dow Jones & Co.