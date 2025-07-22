PHOTOS: Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Reunite as Fans Beg 'Dawson's Creek' Co-Stars to 'Date' — After His Nasty Divorce From Jodie Turner-Smith
Katie Holmes and her Dawson's Creek co-star, Joshua Jackson, reunited 22 years after their popular teen soap opera wrapped up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rare public outing had fans begging the stars to date, as both are believed to be single, and Jackson is fresh off a nasty split.
Reunited And It Feels So Good
Holmes, 46, and Jackson, 47, were seen on the streets of New York City while filming the upcoming trilogy, Happy Hours, which is set to also be directed by the mom of one.
In the snaps, the pair were seen laughing and having a good time, almost as if more than two decades hadn't passed since they last worked together. The sweet photos were enough for fans to dream up the ultimate scenario: a new romance between the two.
"I'm just waiting for them to announce they are dating," one fantasized, as another added: "No, like I'm gonna be crying; Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson coming back to us when we needed them most."
Love Is In The Air?
One user said: "Their romance never ends, good tandem," and a fan reacted, "These two need to be in a relationship now!"
According to reports, Happy Hours is about two people, played by Jackson and Holmes, who are "navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life’s inevitable obstacles."
The film is also set to star Mary-Louise Parker and Constance Wu.
Holmes praised Jackson on Instagram in a heartwarming post: "I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film, Happy Hours.
"And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. Happy Hours is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can't wait for everyone to see what we make."
Holmes played Joey Potter on the WB series while Jackson played the role of Pacey Witter, who happened to be battling it out with James Van Der Beek's Dawson Leery for Joey's affection.
Meanwhile, a romance between the two may be possible as Holmes, who is believed to have confirmed her ex Tom Cruise's relationship with actress Ana de Armas on social media, is said to be single.
Meanwhile, the Fringe actor recently finalized his divorce from his estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith.
Nearly two years after Turner-Smith, 38, filed, the former couple hashed out their divorce in May and agreed neither party would receive spousal support, and joint legal and physical custody of daughter Juno, whom they welcomed in April 2020.
Divorce Finalized
According to court docs, the agreement noted Turner-Smith kept "earnings, accumulations and efforts prior to marriage, during marriage and post-separation."
She also got "all cash and personal belongings, including, without limitation, clothing, jewelry, watches, and other personal effects of (Turner-Smith) in her possession and/or under her control."
While the British actress also held onto "all cash and personal belongings, including, without limitation, clothing, jewelry, watches, and other personal effects of (Turner-Smith) in her possession and/or under her control," Jackson didn't leave empty-handed.
The TV star kept all the earnings he made before, during, and after their separation, as well as jewelry and two homes in Los Angeles, including all of the residuals owed to him from his acting career.
Turner-Smith had previously demanded a wild $37,000 per month in support, after she claimed her ex was reeling in close to $200,000 a month.