PHOTOS: Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Reunite as Fans Beg 'Dawson's Creek' Co-Stars to 'Date' — After His Nasty Divorce From Jodie Turner-Smith

Holmes, 46, and Jackson, 47, were seen on the streets of New York City while filming the upcoming trilogy, Happy Hours, which is set to also be directed by the mom of one.

In the snaps, the pair were seen laughing and having a good time, almost as if more than two decades hadn't passed since they last worked together. The sweet photos were enough for fans to dream up the ultimate scenario: a new romance between the two.

"I'm just waiting for them to announce they are dating," one fantasized, as another added: "No, like I'm gonna be crying; Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson coming back to us when we needed them most."