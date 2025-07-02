Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Joshua Jackson's Brutal Divorce From Jodie Turner-Smith After Split Took Spectacularly Bitter Turn Over Custody

joshua jackson divorce jodie turner smith bitter custody
Source: MEGA

Joshua Jackson's divorce from Jodie Turner-Smith turned bitter when a custody battle escalated.

July 2 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Doctor Odyssey's Joshua Jackson is rocking the boat with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith by filing an emergency custody order modification as the exes clash over their daughter, 5-year-old Juno, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the recent motion, the former Dawson's Creek bad boy alleges that the British babe changed Juno's school without his permission.

Jackson, 46, requested the court order the Queen & Slim star, 38, to keep the tyke at the institution she's been attending through the next academic year – and he's seeking joint consent from both parties relating to the girl's education.

Brutal Fight

joshua jackson divorce jodie turner smith bitter custody
Source: MEGA

Jackson was slated by Jodie Turner-Smith for backtracking on his promise of 'security.'

In the court documents, Jackson claims his ex-spouse said it was "no big deal to force Juno to start over with a new school" – and has expressed concern "Jodie is attempting to create a scenario where Juno travels with her rather than attending a traditional school."

The Anne Boleyn beauty had previously asked a judge to give her final say over which school Juno would attend and griped that Jackson had refused to agree to her vetted choice.

Jackson and the actress tied the knot in December 2019 — but Turner-Smith filed for divorce in Los Angeles less than four years later.

The two finalized their split in May – agreeing to equally divide costs for Juno's expenses, as well as to joint legal and physical custody of their only kid.

joshua jackson divorce jodie turner smith bitter custody
Source: MEGA

The actress split has not been easy.

The Mighty Ducks alum also consented to paying Turner-Smith a total lump sum of $266,666 and $2,787 per month in child support until Juno is 19 years old or she completes 12th grade – whichever comes first.

In December court papers, Turner-Smith accused Jackson of reneging on a promise to support her financially during their divorce, claiming he swore that "I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother."

After the latest legal filing, Turner-Smith reposted a meme on Instagram showing cartoon villains – including Toy Story 3's Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear and Frozen's Prince Hans – which included the text: "Why don't you like that person? They seem so nice."

