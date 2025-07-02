EXCLUSIVE: Inside Joshua Jackson's Brutal Divorce From Jodie Turner-Smith After Split Took Spectacularly Bitter Turn Over Custody

Doctor Odyssey's Joshua Jackson is rocking the boat with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith by filing an emergency custody order modification as the exes clash over their daughter, 5-year-old Juno, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the recent motion, the former Dawson's Creek bad boy alleges that the British babe changed Juno's school without his permission.

Jackson, 46, requested the court order the Queen & Slim star, 38, to keep the tyke at the institution she's been attending through the next academic year – and he's seeking joint consent from both parties relating to the girl's education.