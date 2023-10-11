Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's Relationship Timeline in 10 Clicks: From Three-Night Stand to Splitsville
October 2018: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Met at a Birthday Party
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith immediately developed a romantic connection when they met at Usher's 40th birthday party. Sources told Us Weekly that the duo spent the night dancing together, mirroring what the Murder Mystery star said about their intense one-night stand after the first meeting.
Meanwhile, the Dawson's Creek actor told Insider they technically had a romantic three-night stand.
"I mean, when we tell the baby the story, I think I'm probably going to lead with, 'I saw your mother from across the room and just like knew I had to be with her,' which is also true," he continued. "But my wife is not telling a lie when she says we'd started mostly with s--."
January 2019: They Sparked Dating Rumors
Jackson and Turner-Smith celebrated the New Year in Nicaragua together, and the Fringe star later revealed that he proposed to her during that vacation.
June 2019: Jackson Was Linked to a Mystery Woman
Amid their romance, split rumors emerged after Jackson was spotted cozying up to an unnamed woman at the Los Angeles International Airport. The pair also had a lunch date, according to Page Six.
However, the speculations immediately died down afterward.
August 2019: They Seemingly Obtained a Marriage License
Nearly a year after their first meeting, Jackson and Turner-Smith sparked marriage rumors when they were photographed leaving a Beverly Hills courthouse while holding papers that appeared to be a marriage license.
November 2019: Turner-Smith Debuted a Diamond Ring
Marriage rumors reemerged when they appeared on the Queen & Slim premiere, during which Jackson wore a gold band on his left-hand ring finger. Turner-Smith also sported a massive diamond ring.
December 2019: They Secretly Tied the Knot
Multiple news outlets confirmed that the duo secretly tied the knot. Their representatives did not share further details about the nuptials.
January 2020: Turner Smith Showed Baby Bump
The then-mom-to-be shared an update on Instagram to promote her appearance on The Graham Norton Show. She uploaded several photos from the show, including a snap showing her growing baby bump.
April 2020: They Welcomed First Baby
On April 21, 2020, Jackson and Turner-Smith welcomed their little one. The patriarch soon honored his then-wife in a heartfelt Mother's Day post on Instagram.
"I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments," part of the caption read. "I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with."
September 2022: They Gushed About Their Romance in a Joint Interview
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith showered each other with heartfelt messages during their interviews. In his interview with Forbes, the Canadian actor called Turner-Smith a "wonderful wife and spectacular mother."
"I love watching my wife be able to be uplifted and celebrated and seeing how fed she is by that makes me a very, very happy man when I get to see that," he said.
Meanwhile, Turner-Smith expressed how lucky she was to have her then-husband, who supported her in the best way possible.
October 2, 2023: Turner-Smith Filed for Divorce From Jackson
RadarOnline.com obtained the divorce papers filed by Turner-Smith, confirming that they ended their nearly four-year marriage.
The Nightflyers star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the filing, adding that she is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, she clarified that she does not want spousal support nor have Jackson collect.
The estranged couple has a prenup in place, so the issues on their properties will not be huge to deal with.