Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's Relationship Timeline in 10 Clicks: From Three-Night Stand to Splitsville

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith immediately developed a romantic connection when they met at Usher's 40th birthday party. Sources told Us Weekly that the duo spent the night dancing together, mirroring what the Murder Mystery star said about their intense one-night stand after the first meeting.

Meanwhile, the Dawson's Creek actor told Insider they technically had a romantic three-night stand.

"I mean, when we tell the baby the story, I think I'm probably going to lead with, 'I saw your mother from across the room and just like knew I had to be with her,' which is also true," he continued. "But my wife is not telling a lie when she says we'd started mostly with s--."