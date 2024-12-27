Your tip
Joshua Jackson's Jaw Dropping Monthly Income Revealed in Bitter Divorce Battle With Ex Jodie Turner-Smith

Photo of Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
Source: mega

Turner-Smith filed for divorce in 2023.

Dec. 27 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Joshua Jackson is living the high life – and his estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, wants her share.

The British actress and model has spilled the tea about Jackson's finances as the former couple's bitter divorce drags on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

joshua jackson jodie turner smith hire private judge handle divorce support custody court
Source: MEGA

Turner-Smith cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind her divorce.

As part of the ongoing paperwork, Turner-Smith, 38, filed an income and expense declaration in a bid for child and spousal support from the former Dawson's Creek star.

The report revealed Jackson, 46, pulls in a staggering $195,000 a month in income. As recently as 2022, his annual income was said to be more than $2.3million.

On contrast, Turner-Smith claimed her average monthly income is "only" around $87,500.

The actress said her monthly expenses include $40,000 in rent, $509 for childcare, $1,800 on groceries, $2,612 on clothes, $3,291 on entertainment, $2,000 on auto expenses and another $6,000 to support family members.

//w magazine best performance party josh jackson jodie turner smith
Source: OWEN KOLASINSKI/BFA FOR W MAGAZINE

The former couple share a four-year-old daughter.

Turner-Smith has requested Jackson shell out a staggering $8,543 per month in child support for their four-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Jackson.

She's also asked for an additional $28,641 per month in spousal support, until the divorce is finalized.

And if that's not enough, she also requested a lump sum payment of $250,000 to pay for her legal fees and to hire a forensic accountant in the case.

joshua jackson jodie turner smith hire private judge handle divorce support custody court
Source: MEGA

The divorce has turned bitter as the two exes battle it out over money.

After their breakup, Jackson supposedly kicked Turner-Smith out of their shared home, leaving her desperate for a place to live.

The model said she had to take any and every job, just to continue her lifestyle: "I have since had to establish my residence based on where I am able to find work, more specifically, in London UK, for the last several months."

jodie turner smith and joshua jackson
Source: MEGA

Turner-Smith is demanding Jackson pay her spousal and child support.

In her declaration to the court, Turner-Smith said: "During our marriage, Josh historically made more money than me and at times, significantly more."

She added that while things between her and Jackson may be sour, since the separation she's attempted to keep things from blowing over.

Turner-Smith explained: "I have tried my best to keep the situation amicable and resolve the pending financial matters to take as much pressure off our daughter in the interim."

Elsewhere, she defended: "I have done everything I can to meet Josh halfway on every issue, to no avail. All I have asked for since the inception of this matter is to be allowed to maintain the strong relationship between Juno and me while managing a full-time work scheduled to support our daughter and myself."

Turner-Smith claims her soon-to-be ex has yet to contribute any money toward child support or her legal representation.

She also blamed him for running up her legal bills in the case and has "made this dissolution far more difficult than necessary," adding that Jackson has been unwilling to negotiate reasonable support, which led to her going to court.

She claims she has spent over $412,000 on legal fees for the divorce – which she paid with her own money.

Turner-Smith added: "Al I want is to be able to afford to purchase a home in Los Angeles and to support our daughter.

"Josh promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother.

"Now he is reneging on that promise and using litigation tactics and delay to pressure me into agreeing to a settlement that is neither equitable nor has any legal foundation."

