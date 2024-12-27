Joshua Jackson's Jaw Dropping Monthly Income Revealed in Bitter Divorce Battle With Ex Jodie Turner-Smith

Turner-Smith claims her soon-to-be ex has yet to contribute any money toward child support or her legal representation.

She also blamed him for running up her legal bills in the case and has "made this dissolution far more difficult than necessary," adding that Jackson has been unwilling to negotiate reasonable support, which led to her going to court.

She claims she has spent over $412,000 on legal fees for the divorce – which she paid with her own money.

Turner-Smith added: "Al I want is to be able to afford to purchase a home in Los Angeles and to support our daughter.

"Josh promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother.

"Now he is reneging on that promise and using litigation tactics and delay to pressure me into agreeing to a settlement that is neither equitable nor has any legal foundation."