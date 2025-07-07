Katie Holmes 'Confirms' Tom Cruise Romance With Ana de Armas By Making VERY Telling Social Media Move
Katie Holmes has just confirmed her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, is dating actress Ana de Armas, at least that is what her latest social media move is hinting at, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Dawson's Creek star appeared to like an Instagram post all about speculation regarding Cruise's apparent romance with the Cuban-Spanish actress.
A Confirmed Romance?
The original social media post appeared on Daily Mail's Instagram account and referenced a May story about the rumored relationship, and how Cruise's other notable ex, Penelope Cruz, apparently gave her approval.
While Homes has since removed her like, users were quick to notice, calling out the TV star in the comments section.
"Katie Holmes liked this post... Did anyone else notice that Katie Holmes liked this post?" one person said.
Cruise and Holmes tied the knot in 2006, welcoming their only child together, Suri, that same year. The couple would eventually part ways in 2012, with their now 19-year-old daughter appearing to have ended her relationship with her famous father.
Suri is believed to have received numerous offers from publishing houses, some for up to $5million, to write a book about her life with the iconic movie star.
"They want truth, trauma, and tabloid gold,” a publishing insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "They think Suri could blow the lid off one of Hollywood’s most protected stories."
However, despite millions of dollars possibly up for grabs, Suri isn't ready to share her story just yet.
A friend close to the young star explained: "She values her peace. She’s not chasing fame, she’s crafting her identity on her own terms," and another insider added, "She’s already telling a story, just not in print. "But if she ever does… it’ll be seismic."
Completely Smitten
The Mission: Impossible star appears to have his focus elsewhere these days, mainly de Armas.
The Hollywood heavyweights left fans losing it after de Armas, 37, made a public appearance with Cruise earlier this year on Valentine's Day, which led to plenty of relationship rumors, and sources claiming the 63-year-old was eager to work alongside de Armas.
"Tom wants to do a movie with her; she’s successfully worked with almost every one of his rivals just over the last five or six years," a source previously revealed.
They added: "And Ana also has that personality quirk, similar to Tom’s exes Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz, where she doesn’t give a flying f--- what people say about her or think about her."
Cruise, who for decades is believed to have been a Scientologist, is even said to see de Armas as the "perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard."
However, the Knives Out actress' devout Catholic family may not be all about him due to his odd beliefs.
"Ana is enamored by Tom, but her friends are torn, and her family has concerns too," an insider explained. "His Scientology beliefs are not a deal breaker for Ana. She knows her family wouldn't approve, but she is her own woman."
The source added: "Ana was raised in a devout Catholic Church in Cuba, and her family is religious, She knows that her family would not accept Tom because of his beliefs. Ana and Tom have discussed this."
Despite the potential hurdles, the action movie legend is said to be approaching the relationship a lot differently than he acted while with Holmes.
"He is only keeping it cool publicly because he became such a laughingstock back when he showed his insane excitement over Katie (Holmes), but make no mistake, he's giddy about Ana, to the point where it's hard for him to contain himself once he starts talking about her," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
Cruise's infamous couch gag on the Oprah Winfrey show in 2005 was all about his joy over his relationship with Holmes, a moment that was etched in the minds of viewers everywhere.