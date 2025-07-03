Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ana de Armas Literally Uncovers MILLIONS Of Good Reasons to Date Tom Cruise

ana de armas uncovers millions good reasons date tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Ana de Armas has uncovered millions of good reasons to date Tom Cruise.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 3 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

For his latest mission, Tom Cruise is pulling out all the stops to woo Cuban-born beauty Ana de Armas, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and sources say she is loving the millions of dollars he is set to lavish on her.

The lovesick superstar, 62, "has made Ana the center of his universe – and everyone around him knows it." said an insider. "He's already spent a fortune wining and dining her and is not set to let up his spending on her anytime soon.

"He is only keeping it cool publicly because he became such a laughingstock back when he showed his insane excitement over Katie [Holmes], but make no mistake, he's absolutely giddy about Ana, to the point where it's hard for him to contain himself once he starts talking about her."

But in private, no stunt or expensive gift is too over-the-top to win the 37-year-old's heart.

Article continues below advertisement

No Expense Spared

Article continues below advertisement
ana de armas uncovers millions good reasons date tom cruise
Source: MEGA

The actress was gifted a rare orchid perfume in pink Murano glass by Cruise.

Article continues below advertisement

"He recently had a custom fragrance created just for her," the source said. "He had it made in Grasse, France, the perfume capital of the world, using rare orchid oils and inspired by her childhood in Cuba. It was bottled in hand-blown pink Murano glass and delivered with a handwritten note and hundreds of orchids.

"And that's only the tip of the iceberg. He's flown in Michelin-starred chefs to cook her favorite meals at home with a private flamenco performance while they ate.

"His latest gift really topped it all – he gave her a diamond bracelet that was apparently once owned by Marie Antoinette and is worth millions of dollars. It's so valuable, she's afraid to even wear it out of the house."

Article continues below advertisement
ana de armas uncovers millions good reasons date tom cruise
Source: MEGA

The 'Top Gun' actor also plans to rent a romantic Italian villa for de Armas.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
fears explode tom selleck bloaty blue bloods star bulging belly

EXCLUSIVE: Fears Explode For Tubby Tom Selleck as Bitter, Bloaty 'Blue Bloods' Has-Been Shows Off Bulging Belly

david beckham knighthood glory ruined feud bratty son brooklyn

EXCLUSIVE: David Beckham's Knighthood Glory 'Totally Ruined' by Feud With Bratty Son Brooklyn

The source said the Top Gun hunk is very "old-fashioned" when it comes to courtship and loves a grand gesture. "So he puts a ton of time and effort into coming up with creative ways to wow Ana. He's talked about renting out a villa in Italy this summer for the two of them, because she mentioned how romantic she thinks the country is."

A three-time loser at marriage, Cruise is not rushing things with the Knives Out star. "He says he wants this to be a forever thing so there's no reason to be in a hurry. It's obvious Ana is really bowled over by him, but only time will tell if this actually progresses the way Tom wants," our insider said.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.