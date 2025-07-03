EXCLUSIVE: Ana de Armas Literally Uncovers MILLIONS Of Good Reasons to Date Tom Cruise
For his latest mission, Tom Cruise is pulling out all the stops to woo Cuban-born beauty Ana de Armas, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and sources say she is loving the millions of dollars he is set to lavish on her.
The lovesick superstar, 62, "has made Ana the center of his universe – and everyone around him knows it." said an insider. "He's already spent a fortune wining and dining her and is not set to let up his spending on her anytime soon.
"He is only keeping it cool publicly because he became such a laughingstock back when he showed his insane excitement over Katie [Holmes], but make no mistake, he's absolutely giddy about Ana, to the point where it's hard for him to contain himself once he starts talking about her."
But in private, no stunt or expensive gift is too over-the-top to win the 37-year-old's heart.
No Expense Spared
"He recently had a custom fragrance created just for her," the source said. "He had it made in Grasse, France, the perfume capital of the world, using rare orchid oils and inspired by her childhood in Cuba. It was bottled in hand-blown pink Murano glass and delivered with a handwritten note and hundreds of orchids.
"And that's only the tip of the iceberg. He's flown in Michelin-starred chefs to cook her favorite meals at home with a private flamenco performance while they ate.
"His latest gift really topped it all – he gave her a diamond bracelet that was apparently once owned by Marie Antoinette and is worth millions of dollars. It's so valuable, she's afraid to even wear it out of the house."
The source said the Top Gun hunk is very "old-fashioned" when it comes to courtship and loves a grand gesture. "So he puts a ton of time and effort into coming up with creative ways to wow Ana. He's talked about renting out a villa in Italy this summer for the two of them, because she mentioned how romantic she thinks the country is."
A three-time loser at marriage, Cruise is not rushing things with the Knives Out star. "He says he wants this to be a forever thing so there's no reason to be in a hurry. It's obvious Ana is really bowled over by him, but only time will tell if this actually progresses the way Tom wants," our insider said.