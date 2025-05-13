Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Joshua Jackson

Revealed: 'Dawson's Creek' Star Joshua Jackson's Divorce Payout Deal With Ex Jodie Turner-Smith — And How He's Suffering 'Fluctuating Income'

Photo of Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Source: MEGA

Joshua Jackson and former wife Jodie Turner-Smith have finally come to an agreement on their divorce nearly two years after marriage ended.

May 13 2025, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Joshua Jackson and ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith have finally thrashed out their divorce deal – nearly two years after filing.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former couple agreed neither party would receive spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of daughter Juno, whom they welcomed in April 2020.

Who's Keeping What?

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Turner-Smith will keep all her career earnings accumulated before, during and after her marriage to Jackson.

As seen in court documents, the agreement noted Turner-Smith, 38, will keep all of her "earnings, accumulations and efforts prior to marriage, during marriage and post-separation."

She will also hold onto "all cash and personal belongings, including, without limitation, clothing, jewelry, watches and other personal effects of (Turner-Smith) in her possession and/or under her control."

Turner-Smith will keep all art, antiques, furniture, electronics and professional equipment in her possession as well as all of her bank accounts, investment accounts and retirement accounts and her SAG-AFTRA pension plan.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jackson will keep his two houses in Los Angeles.

She will also hold onto all interest in her businesses and "all residuals, royalties, intellectual property stemming from (Turner Smith's) films, filming, commercial and film-related projects, as well as from her modeling career."

Meanwhile, Jackson, 46, will keep all earnings he made before, during and after their separation.

He will also hold onto his jewelry and watches as well as two homes in Los Angeles.

The Dawson's Creek actor will keep several bank, investment and retirement accounts, his business, all vehicles in his name and all insurance proceeds he is paid after losing his home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

He will also keep all residuals owed to him from his acting career.

Child Maitenance Squabble

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jackson and Turner-Smith could not agree on an exact figure for child support given their 'fluctuating income'.

While Jackson paid Turner-Smith a one-time payment of $133,000 in March, he will make another payment in the same amount this month.

He will pay Turner-Smith $2,787 per month in child support, however, the number could change moving forward as the documents noted the pair could not agree on an exact figure – and a judge will assist with his going forward

Due to the "fluctuating income" of both Turner-Smith and Jackson, the duo will calculate the "appropriate amount of child support" as well as "any reimbursement for overpayments" annually and exchange their income and expense information for the prior calendar year.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson after more than four years of marriage in October 2023.

While reflecting on the split in February, Turner-Smith noted that she doesn’t view their relationship as a failure.

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working. And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children," she said.

Marriage Aspirations

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

The 'Dawson's Creek' star never envisioned getting married until he met Turner-Smith.

Jackson previously admitted he never expected to get married until he met Turner-Smith.

He said: "I didn't think I ever wanted to get married. Partially, it's age. I'm old enough to be able to do this. Partially, it's about finding somebody in the right moment of life."

Over the years, the duo have frequently paid tribute to each other.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," Turner-Smith said in 2021.

"We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

