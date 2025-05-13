Revealed: 'Dawson's Creek' Star Joshua Jackson's Divorce Payout Deal With Ex Jodie Turner-Smith — And How He's Suffering 'Fluctuating Income'

She will also hold onto all interest in her businesses and "all residuals, royalties, intellectual property stemming from (Turner Smith's) films, filming, commercial and film-related projects, as well as from her modeling career."

Meanwhile, Jackson, 46, will keep all earnings he made before, during and after their separation.

He will also hold onto his jewelry and watches as well as two homes in Los Angeles.

The Dawson's Creek actor will keep several bank, investment and retirement accounts, his business, all vehicles in his name and all insurance proceeds he is paid after losing his home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

He will also keep all residuals owed to him from his acting career.