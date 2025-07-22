Hollywood's Most Bitter Divorce Battle Takes Fresh Twist as Alice Evans Demands More Money From Ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd to Keep Roof Over Daughters' Heads
Alice Evans is demanding ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd cough up more support money for herself and their two daughters.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former couple is set for a showdown in court on Wednesday, July 23, where Evans, 56, will ask Gruffudd, 52, to increase the $4,500 a month he's currently paying.
Cash Boost
In the build-up to the hearing, court documents filed by Evans claimed she was experiencing poverty and was so broke that she had to borrow money from friends and set up a GoFundMe account that raised $18,000 in donations.
She said that she and her girls, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, were recently evicted from their L.A. home because she couldn't afford to pay the $6,500 per month rent.
The actress contended that she had to "burn through" her savings to pay living expenses and legal fees.
Plus, she insisted Gruffudd, who married his now-pregnant new wife Bianca Wallace, 32, in April, can afford to pay more than the $3,000 per month child support and $1,500 spousal support he now pays.
Hitting Back
But Fantastic Four star Gruffudd is fighting his ex's cash demands and, in his court filing, poured scorn on Evans' claims, saying that she "purposely got herself evicted…. intentionally ceasing paying rent and instead taking the children on a vacation trip to Europe."
Her motive, he said, was to "support her false public narrative of financial destitution in an attempt to further harm my reputation… as a fraudulent way to strong-arm me into paying more support than I can afford."
Gruffudd also maintained that subpoenaed bank records show that, far from being broke, Evans made more than $130,000 in 2024 and is expected to earn a similar amount this year — a claim that Evans called "false and misleading."
Moving On
In his recent court filing, Gruffudd told how he was "mortified" to have received "dozens of stressed messages from our minor children in which they have parroted Evans' false and manufactured claims of becoming homeless in the immediate future."
But in her new court documents, Evans denies manipulating the children to send plaintive messages to their father.
"I absolutely did not ask the children to send messages to (Gruffudd) about our eviction and pending homelessness," she said. "The children are well aware of our financial distress and the eviction."
Evans also denied Gruffudd's accusation in his most recent court filing that his ex is still violating a three-year domestic abuse restraining order "by physically stalking, ongoing harassment, and publicly posting denigrating things about me on social media."
She called the restraining order Gruffudd's effort "to muzzle me and violate my First Amendment rights."
And, she added: "There is absolutely no evidence of stalking…. I have no idea where he and his wife live, nor do I have any interest in stalking them. This is plainly ridiculous."
Gruffudd sought, and was granted, the restraining order in August 2022 after telling the court how Evans had "engaged in a smear campaign of hateful text messages, emails and social media posts…aimed at intimidating me and my fiancé Bianca Wallace while alienating our two young children from me."
With the restraining order due to expire next month, Gruffudd is going back to court on August 1 to ask Judge Stinn to extend it, and his new wife, Wallace, is expected to testify against Evans.