Hollywood's Most Bitter Divorce Battle Takes Fresh Twist as Alice Evans Demands More Money From Ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd to Keep Roof Over Daughters' Heads

In the build-up to the hearing, court documents filed by Evans claimed she was experiencing poverty and was so broke that she had to borrow money from friends and set up a GoFundMe account that raised $18,000 in donations.

She said that she and her girls, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, were recently evicted from their L.A. home because she couldn't afford to pay the $6,500 per month rent.

The actress contended that she had to "burn through" her savings to pay living expenses and legal fees.

Plus, she insisted Gruffudd, who married his now-pregnant new wife Bianca Wallace, 32, in April, can afford to pay more than the $3,000 per month child support and $1,500 spousal support he now pays.