River Phoenix's Pain Before His Tragic Death Laid Bare — Brother Joaquin Opens Up About The Struggle His Sibling Faced Prior To His Overdose at The Viper Room

Joaquin was a guest on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, where, near the end of the episode, the comedian subtly danced around the subject, asking the star about his family.

The Joker star said: "My brother was quite a force and was definitely, like, I don't know, almost like mythical or Shakespearean."

As the second son in the five-member family, Joaquin revealed he felt lucky to have River around to take care of things but added that it put a lot of stress on his older brother's life.

"I never felt any weight or pressure about being the (younger) son. Maybe it falls on the first child a lot," he reflected, struggling to come to a realization.

"I never thought about that. I don't know if it fell on him or if he just, like, took it. You know what I mean? Sometimes...sometimes it's just, like, undeniable."